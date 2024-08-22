Max Verstappen Sends Open Invite For Sergio Perez to Join Him Streaming

Max Verstappen was recently criticized a lot for sim racing the night before the Hungarian GP. The Red Bull driver didn’t care much about the criticism and has now invited Sergio Perez to join him, as he streamed with Team Redline on Twitch.

A clip of Verstappen’s Twitch stream was posted on social media where he’s being asked about Perez being a gamer. Verstappen replies, “He likes FIFA, like EA FC. He likes that.” A member of the team suggested, “Maybe we’ll get him in the clubs one night” to which the Dutchman replied, “Yeah, he likes to play that, whenever it’s time.”

we’re getting checo on a team redline stream before gta6 pic.twitter.com/idvROiLQZ8 — nini (@SCUDERIAFEMBOY) August 21, 2024

Team Redline is Verstappen‘s venture — a professional sim racing team that takes part in the biggest online racing competitions across the world. The Dutchman often joins Team Redline for a competitive race or a casual stream on Twitch.

Perez, on the other hand, is a huge football fan. Hailing from Mexico, he was introduced to football at a young age and even since has become a huge fan of the sport. That’s probably the reason why EA FC is his preference when it comes to video games.

Verstappen on the other hand enjoys iRacing, Call of Duty, or some other racing game on his stream. Although, he is also really good at EA FC.

Verstappen’s FIFA/EA FC Obsession

Playing video games is Verstappen’s way to chill and relax before a Grand Prix. Speaking during the 2021 US GP weekend, Christian Horner revealed how Verstappen played multiple hours of FIFA. As per Sky Sports, Horner said,

“He’s probably done about 14 hours of FIFA football this weekend while he’s been here.”

This was the same race weekend where Verstappen suffered from eyesight trouble because of his 2021 Silverstone crash. It was also a crucial round for the championship with only a few races to go. Yet, it didn’t stop Verstappen from playing FIFA.

FIFA statistics site, Futwiz wrote, “Verstappen, who goes by the gamer tag ‘crgboy007’ online, was ranked 21st in the world in the FIFA Ultimate Team game mode in January 2019, while he reached 31st in the world in August 2018”