Punching the Air and Hurling Profanities, Pierre Gasly Caught in High-Temperature Civil War With Alpine Teammate Esteban Ocon

Pierre Gasly fumed after the conclusion of the Japanese Grand Prix as Alpine ordered him to let Esteban Ocon pass on the final lap of the race. The former Red Bull driver was unhappy as he believed that the team had not discussed about the same previously.

Gasly’s frustrations were evident as he was punching the air after he crossed the line. Moreover, he also had a heated exchange with his race engineer, Karel Loos, on the team radio during the race. The 27-year-old made it clear that he was not happy with the team’s decision.

When told to let Ocon pass, Gasly told Loos (as quoted by planetf1.com), “Mate, what the f***? You’re kidding me, are you? Why are you saying that? I was faster. I’m on fresher rubber. If you would have not passed me (sic), I would have overtaken him anyway“.

When told that this was an order from the pit wall and that it was not a joke, Gasly replied, “Are you serious? You’re being serious? I started in front, I was in front the whole race, you let him undercut me, and then…” Even though Gasly was not happy with the decision, he reluctantly allowed Ocon to pass him to finish ninth.

Pierre Gasly explained his frustrations after the race

When asked why he was frustrated after the race, Pierre Gasly made it clear that he was unhappy with Alpine as the team had not discussed about him having to give the place back to Esteban Ocon if he could not pass Fernando Alonso. Gasly believes that since he was faster than Ocon, he would have finished ninth anyway, even if the team had not swapped the two earlier in the race.

When asked about the same, Gasly told motorsport.com (as quoted by soymotor.com), “It was never said that we would have to reverse positions again because I started ahead and was always ahead. As a team, tenth and ninth or ninth and tenth is the same, but it was definitely not something I expected. And it’s not something I really understand since I was the leading car, so we will talk about it“.

The former Red Bull driver then made it clear that while he was unhappy, he will always put the team forward ahead of himself, even in the future. While Gasly was furious, Ocon believed that Alpine made this decision because of a rule they have followed over the past four years.

Ocon reveals why Alpine ordered Gasly to let him past

Esteban Ocon believes that Alpine made the right decision to swap them back as Pierre Gasly failed to overtake Fernando Alonso. Ocon then explained how Alpine have followed this rule since the time Alonso and Ricciardo were on the team.

“I have been in this team for four years and that rule has always been the same. It was already like that with Daniel Ricciardo and Fernando Alonso; that if a driver changes position, and it was I who gave the position to Pierre so that he could overtake Fernando, he must be able to make that overtake,” explained the former Force India driver (as quoted by soymotor.com).

He then added that since Gasly could not overtake Alonso, the former Red Bull driver had to give him the place back. Ocon then concluded his remarks by stating that if he was on the other side, he would have given the place back to Gasly as well.