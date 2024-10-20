Max Verstappen Slams FIA for Making Drivers “Pay” for the Gala

October 19, 2024, Austin, Texas, USA: Max Verstappen (NED) – Oracle Red Bull Racing – Red Bull RB20 – Honda RBPT during Qualify session of the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix 2024, scheduled to take place at Circuit of Americas in Austin, TX (USA)

Max Verstappen has expressed his frustration with the FIA concerning its annual prize-giving gala. This prestigious event celebrates the achievements of drivers and teams across multiple disciplines at the end of each season. However, Verstappen is unhappy about drivers having to pay for entry, even if they are formally invited.

Verstappen took issue with the FIA’s policy and argued that it put unnecessary strain on drivers, particularly those who are not as financially stable and secure as he is.

During an interview, Verstappen expressed his concerns, saying, “Everyone who goes to that gala has to pay for it themselves. I can afford it, but some people don’t have that money.”

“They should look into it. If you are invited by the FIA, you also get your travel expenses reimbursed. It’s a bit strange…”

The 27-year-old also pointed out that this policy was not new, as it had been in place since his early racing days. “When I was karting, we always had to pay for it ourselves,” Verstappen recalled.

The Red Bull driver’s comments highlight a broader issue in motorsport regarding financial inequality. Although F1 is a sport known for its wealth and glamour, not all drivers come from the same financial background or earn millions by competing in races.

Not Verstappen’s first complaint against FIA’s pricing

In the past, Verstappen has shed light on another significant concern for drivers — the steep super-license fees. To take part in F1, drivers need to earn and renew that, but it does not come cheap. The staggering fee for the same was roughly $1.3 million as of 2024 for Verstappen.

The FIA charges a base fee of €10,400 (approximately $11,300) for all drivers, along with an additional charge of €2,100 (around $2,300) for every point earned during the season. Given Verstappen’s success in scoring the highest number of points (575) in a season in the sport’s history, his fee skyrocketed.

“I think the amount is absurd. I don’t think it’s right that we have to pay so much. That’s not the case in other sports either. And there are more and more races.” the 27-year-old said.

Growing a reputation as one of the loudest critics of the FIA on the paddock, Verstappen has been unsuccessful in changing their minds so far.