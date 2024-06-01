Max Verstappen Takes Out His $543,200 Ferrari 488 Pista for a ‘Little Getaway’ With Girlfriend Kelly Piquet

Formula 1 is going through a week’s break before action resumes in Canada. Drivers are making the best of this time off and Max Verstappen has found a way to loosen up. The latest update in his life comes through his girlfriend Kelly Piquet who revealed the $543,000 ride they took out.

Piquet posted a couple of pictures via Instagram stories to give a glimpse into her life. One of those showed a red Ferrari 488 Pista basking in the sun in all its glory. The caption read, “Little getaway.” Piquet then also put up a bandaged heart emoticon at the end of the caption to perfectly capture the next picture’s essence.

The second update revealed the destination the Ferrari 488 took her and Verstappen to. The couple is blowing some steam off in France and are staying at La Reserve Ramatuelle. It is a five-star serene property that houses spas to give its patrons a relaxing experience. That is perhaps what the bandaged heart referred to.

im so jealous of maxs ferrari pic.twitter.com/JMLTqXTRGu — nini (@SCUDERIAFEMBOY) June 1, 2024

Verstappen will probably find himself enjoying the car ride more. After all, what is a 3900 cc V8 Ferrari 488 Pista for if not for revving on a sunny vacation?

Ferrari claims it to be their most powerful engine. The 488 Pista, in fact, is the Italian automaker’s tribute to its own racing heritage. That is what ‘Pista’, Italian for ‘Track’, in the name represents.

That is not all, though. Verstappen also owns a Ferrari Monza SP2. The Monza SP2 is a concept that is part of Ferrari’s ‘Icona’ series of cars. Housing the 812 Superfast’s engine, the Monza SP2 is one of the best-sounding V12 cars out there. At $1.8 million, it is one of the most exclusive Ferraris available in the market.

Who else owns the Ferrari 488 Pista and the Monza SP2?

Max Verstappen wouldn’t have to search for too long to find fellow F1 drivers who own the Ferrari 488 Pista and the Monza SP2. That is because there are a couple of them he often finds himself racing against.

Unsurprisingly, it’s Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc. By virtue of his association with the team, the Monegasque has access to the best of their road cars.

Charles Leclerc cruising in his stunning 488 Pista pic.twitter.com/kbIr76lcaA — Ferrari News (@FanaticsFerrari) February 5, 2023

Apart from those two, Leclerc also owns an 812 Superfast and an SF90 Stradale. Ferrari launched the SF90 to commemorate the automaker’s 90 years.

Fitted with a four-liter turbocharged V8 engine, the Stradale is capable of going 0-60 in just 2.05 seconds. The 812 Superfast, on the other hand, carries a monstrous 6.5-liter V12 engine, which Ferrari in 2018 claimed was the most powerful naturally aspirated engine out there.