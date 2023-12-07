Max Verstappen Tells Apart From Gianpiero Lambiase How His Team Redline Keeps Him Humble

Max Verstappen is not exactly a gentle and calm human when seen from the outside. Many people regard the Dutchman as arrogant and angry. At times it gets tough for his team to bring him under control, but for Gianpiero Lambiase, his race engineer, everything’s possible. Now, Verstappen has come forward to reveal that Team Redline also has what it takes to keep him humble.

Speaking about this, the Red Bull star said in an interview, “I spend a lot of time with my sim racing guys, with Team Redline for example. And those guys they are also 17,18, going up until age 28, there’s quite an age gap between them.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SCUDERIAFEMBOY/status/1732375463069147460?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

He further added, “Those guys, you can direct them a bit, coach them and some of them have more experience and it’s something I love doing. Yeah, it’s something that keeps you quite normal, I think.”

Admittedly, Verstappen is a big part of Team Redline and is the most important member of the roster, for obvious reasons.

He is also a gifted racer in simulator and won the VEC Silverstone LMP2 in sim racing. Furthermore, the 26-year-old is also quite serious about his sim racing and wants to go overboard with this project.

What is Max Verstappen’s target with sim racing in the future?

As Verstappen is already an important member of Team Redline, a team with dedicated and talented sim racers, he wants to take this team further and continue his association with them even after he departs from F1.

Apart from this, the Dutch driver also owns a team named Verstappen.com Racing and is actively working to make sim racing a reality. For now, he is focused on F1 eSports, but he wishes to dive down further with monetary investments.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/maxvcalloway/status/1682998904235737088?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Notably, he is also getting ready to set up a racing team in the GT3 category, and it does not come cheap. Max Verstappen, who’s worth over $200 million now, needs to shell out around $1.4 million to set up a team and participate in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Lastly, the three-time world champion who is a racing nerd, also wants to continue racing in other categories such as the Endurance Series. However, he will have time for all of that once he retires from F1.