Max Verstappen opines Fernando Alonso would have won more than 2 title in ‘other cars’

Max Verstappen thinks Fernando Alonso would have won more than two titles if he had driven in other cars in which others won.

Fernando Alonso was the driver who became the king of F1 after Michael Schumacher’s absolute dominance. In 2005 and 2006, the Spaniards won back-to-back championships.

At that time, Alonso was merely 26-year-old, and since then, he has been on the radar of the top teams. Despite performing for Ferrari and Mclaren after that, he never got to clinch a championship again.

Speaking on that, Alonso talked about how similar his position was to Verstappen 16 years ago. But luck never favoured him after that, and his stats have been similar.

However, he adds that Verstappen is in a team for which things are only improving. Therefore it’s unlikely that the Dutchman will have the same fate as him.

Responding to it, Verstappen was delighted to hear praise from the legendary F1 driver. He also said that had Alonso been in cars which won championships after him, he would have had more titles in his kitty.

“If you had put Fernando in the cars with which other people have won championships, he would have done the same,” said Alonso. “But that’s not how F1 works.”

“At the end of the day, he still won two titles so I think he’s done very well for himself. And he’s also a great guy and a great personality for F1.”

Max Verstappen not aiming to clinch the title in Singapore

With only six more races this season, F1 has already reached Singapore, where Verstappen can win under a possible blunder by Charles Leclerc.

How can Max Verstappen win the World Championship in Singapore this weekend? 🤔👇 pic.twitter.com/uynoKE5mFZ — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) September 26, 2022

However, Verstappen is not aiming to bag the title in Singapore. Rather, he thinks his real shot at cementing himself as the 2022 champions is in Japan.

Even Red Bull chief Helmut Marko is looking forward to winning the title in Suzuka, as Honda, who were their partners from 2019 to 2021, are from Japan only. Red Bull still uses a Honda engine, even though the latter has left F1, because of the engine freeze.

