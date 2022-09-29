Pierre Gasly can confirm about his $5 Million per year earning F1 job’s future before US Grand Prix

Pierre Gasly, whose alliance with AlphaTauri is uncertain after Alpine showed interest, would know about his future before the USGP.

After Alpine got snubbed by Fernando Alonso and Oscar Piastri for the 2023 season, Pierre Gasly has emerged as their prime candidate to be hired among the prospective 14 candidates for 2023.

With Gasly showing apparent interest in the move, AlphaTauri claims they won’t be a hurdle to the Frenchman in his move. However, things are yet to be confirmed, with over six more races remaining this season.

Now, ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, Gasly has claimed that he will be able to answer his future in two to three weeks. It’s more likely that Alpine would be the answer.

Gasly expects to have final confirmation on his future in the next 2-3 weeks, including where he’ll be racing next year#F1 #SingaporeGP — Autosport (@autosport) September 29, 2022

For the French team, Gasly brings several commercial interests. Firstly having an all-French lineup in a French team would be a great idea for them to attract a domestic fanbase.

Moreover, among all Alpine’s experienced and reliable options, Gasly is the most economical. The Italian GP winner currently has a $5 million a year contract with AlphaTauri.

Colton Herta super license issue- a hurdle for Pierre Gasly?

Over the last week, Colton Herta being denied a superlicense because he didn’t have eight more points to be eligible for it aroused a huge controversy. The American race driver was on the radar of Red Bull to replace Gasly at AlphaTauri.

Many argued against the FIA’s exclusivity over F1, as an F2 race can get more points for a license than an IndyCar race. In the end, FIA denied giving Herta an exception.

Therefore, the Italian team couldn’t sign him, and now they are without a viable replacement for Gasly, as the other Red Bull academy graduates are not performing up to the team’s expectations.

So, Herta not getting a chance in F1 could hurt Gasly’s move. That explains why Gasly would need a half-month before he commits to one party for 2023.

