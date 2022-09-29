$183 dollar Halo themed special Lando Norris helmet goes for sale ahead of Singapore GP

McLaren driver Lando Norris will wear a special Master Chief helmet at the Singapore GP and it went for sale.

It’s no secret that Lando Norris is a fan of gaming. Other than F1 sim racing, the young Brit plays several other games and often streams them on Twitch as well. Ahead of the Singapore GP this weekend, he pays homage to one of the most famous gaming characters ever.

Master Chief is the main protagonist of the Halo franchise and is vastly recognizable. The character has become big even outside of Halo, with Master Chief making an appearance in the popular battle-royale game Fortnite in 2021.

Ahead of the Singapore GP, it was revealed that Norris will wear a special helmet that is Master Chief-themed. Fans who really love the design will be happy to know that it has gone up for sale, as announced by Norris’ brand Quadrant. It costs $183 and plenty of fans have already ordered it.

Quadrant recently joined the Halo HCS partner program. They together have designed this helmet and fans can get their hands on its mini version.

Lando Norris frustrated with McLaren’s poor performance

Norris recently signed a long term contract with McLaren that will keep him in Surrey until 2026. It was seen as a gamble by many because of this year’s engine freeze, and it hasn’t gone the 22-year-old’s way so far.

McLaren have made a step back after showing promise this season. Norris, who is one of the brightest talents in F1 today is struggling in the lower midfield positions and it’s not somewhere he wants to be. In a recent interview with Sky Sports, he hailed Max Verstappen as one of F1’s fastest ever but was lamenting over the fact that he isn’t able to fight him on track.

“It’s frustrating at times,” he admitted. “Because you feel like you deserve more at certain periods, no matter how much hard work you put in. You have a guy that can have the easiest race and chill the whole race and win a race, and then there’s you sweating, having the hardest race of your life and P8.”

