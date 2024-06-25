Max Verstappen to Drive His First Championship Winning Car at Prestigious Car Festival

Max Verstappen is set to roll back the years on the second weekend of July, the one after the British GP. He will be getting behind his first championship-winning car the RB16B. Many are aware of the incidents of the heated 2021 season’s championship battle. The RB16B is what enabled the Dutchman and now he will be reunited with his most memorable car at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The Festival of Speed will be conducted between Thursday, 11 July to Sunday, 14 July 2024. The venue will be the same as every year which is the Goodwood House in West Sussex, England. He among many others will take part in the uphill drive on a narrow circuit.

Multiple Red Bull entities will be part of the festival. As reported on Twitter (now X), he will be joined by Sergio Perez. The Mexican will be driving last season’s record-breaking challenger the RB19. Perez in the most dominant F1 car and Verstappen in the car which changed the tide in F1.

Max will be driving his first title-winning car (RB16B) at the Goodwood Festival of Speed pic.twitter.com/nFKi5a4Hso — Verstappen News (@verstappenews) June 25, 2024

This is the car the three-time champion used to win his first championship and end Lewis Hamilton’s reign. However, the battle turned extremely sour. The fierce on-track battles even saw the RB16B land on top of the Mercedes man’s W12.

On another occasion, the Red Bull machinery was totaled and made the eventual champion experience 51Gs. However, after 2021, the seven-time champion has not come even close to challenging Verstappen. Although that might soon change.

Can Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari reignite his rivalry with Max Verstappen?

Lewis Hamilton has not had a peep at the championship since losing it in the dying embers of the final race of the 2021 season. He’s been constrained by the poor performance of the Mercedes challengers since 2021. This is exactly why he made the difficult decision of moving to Ferrari. Now, come 2025 when he’s part of the Italian team, this scenario might change.

The SF-24 might’ve steered off course in recent weeks. However, Ferrari is better placed to challenge the runways Red Bulls compared to the Brackley outfit. Now, with Hamilton moving to Maranello, he might be able to revive the rivalry. The next generation of Ferrari cars might be closer to the Red Bull than ever and they will also have the expertise of a seven-time champion.

I miss how intense the 2021 F1 season used to be, Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton! Take me back to those toxic timespic.twitter.com/LyPaQKymLU — The Casual(F1) Fan (@ThecasualfanF1) May 13, 2024

It’s a move that has produced a lot of excitement among all F1 entities. It’s a move that might breathe some life into the sport. In fact, seeing how the current season is progressing, the 2025 season might be the best yet.

There potentially could be four teams fighting for the championship to produce one of the most entertaining and competitive seasons the sport has witnessed in a long time.