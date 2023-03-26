Max Verstappen Tries Copying Lewis Hamilton but Nike’s Legacy Gets in the Way

Lewis Hamilton has undoubtedly been the one synonymous with fashion in the F1 paddock. On the other hand, his rival, Max Verstappen, wouldn’t be the first name to pop up in the discussion. However, it seems that the Dutch champion has decided to venture into the world of fashion.

With his dominant F1 career cemented with a strong car and a contract that runs till 2028, Verstappen has enough time on his hands to try something new. Going beyond the world of racing, the Red Bull star has decided to start his own clothing line for fun.

Max Verstappen hits major roadblock with latest venture

Planning to name his clothing line ‘Max 1,’ a nod to the champion’s number on his car, Nike has a problem with it. Sounding like their famous Air Max range which brings them almost $800 million in annual sales, they refuse to let Verstappen get away with the name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AlphaTauri (@alphatauri)

The Benelux Office for Intellectual Property (BOIP), the authoritative agency for trademarks in the region, has released a report substantiating Nike’s objections and investigations into Verstappen’s plans. The report cites various reasons why Verstappen’s ambitions have been met with a roadblock.

Among the reasons cited is the possibility of public confusion due to the striking similarity between the two brands’ names, leading them to assume a connection between the two. The style adopted by Verstappen also seems to have become a matter of concern.

Lewis Hamilton keeps his place as the fashion icon of F1

Lewis Hamilton, on the other hand, continues to impress with his +44 world clothing. A tough competitor to overthrow, Hamilton’s trusty creativity and taste in style have already led to some major drops.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by +44 (@plus44world)

Having collaborated with big names like Tommy Hilfiger, Hamilton goes beyond simple merch. Coming up with unseen, trippy designs that never fail to impress.

The champ even collaborated with Takashi Murakami, a famous Japanese artist, to put out a colorful line of ‘psychedelic’ clothing. The artist broke down his collab with the F1 driver. “He [Hamilton] is known for being a creative and inspirational force at everything he puts his hand to and his new creative lab +44 world is no different.”

‘Creative and inspirational force’ sounds just about right. While Lewis Hamilton continues to ride the fashion wave, it would be interesting to see a newbie like Max Verstappen try to break ground. Will the rivals on track find another playground to battle on?