Max Verstappen Turns Whipping Boy for F1 Problem, Lewis Hamilton Steps In

The British GP is one of the most awaited F1 races on the calendar, owing to the Silverstone circuit’s rich history. But with record-high ticket prices this year, organizers are finding it difficult to fill seats for the 2024 race. Stuart Pringle, the Managing Director of the circuit has blamed Max Verstappen and Red Bull’s dominance for the lack of ticket sales, but the Dutchman is having none of it and his rival Lewis Hamilton helps him out.

Verstappen defended himself, reminding the Managing Director and others that 2024 has seen a closer battle for wins than in recent years. As per De Telegraaf, Verstappen said:

“I don’t think it’s my fault. The current F1 season is very exciting, with several teams fighting for wins lately. If a promoter cannot fill all the seats, maybe they need to first look at themselves and see what they’re doing wrong.”

The British GP will turn 75 years old next season. And more often than not is the most attended race on the F1 calendar. Furthermore, it is one of the most sustainable races, with there being little to no air travel by both fans and drivers. Almost all of the audience is filled with Britons. This cuts down the visitors’ travel emissions, which are ever so large in some other races.

#SpanishGP | Lewis Hamilton on Silverstone Grand Prix tickets: “We have to watch ticket prices. It’s hugely expensive and it’s too high.” “The sport won’t like that I’m saying that, but I’m just thinking from the perspective of the fans and their families.” — Deni (@fiagirly) June 20, 2024

Taking the aforementioned factors into account, Hamilton jumped in to have his say on the ticket prices. The seven-time World Champion feels that the costs of attending an F1 race need to be kept in check. He believes that they are “hugely expensive” from a family man’s perspective. Especially because the cost of living is already too high for fans to afford exorbitant ticket prices.

However, Silverstone’s organizers remain adamant that Verstappen is the guilty party, who is causing a dip in their sales.

Max Verstappen deemed guilty of driving people away from the F1 stands

With just a week left until the 2024 British GP weekend kicks off, organizers are scratching their heads wondering how to fill up the stands. Following a record-setting attendance of 480,000 last year, it is estimated that the venue will see about 10-15,000 fewer visitors.

Addressing the same in a report by Mirror.co.uk, the circuit’s manager Pringle maintained that Max Verstappen is the reason behind it all.

Here’s what Silverstone Managing Director Stuart Pringle had to say on the #BritishGP struggling to get a full house for 2024 #F1 pic.twitter.com/d86QW67vnd — Autosport (@autosport) June 19, 2024

Per Pringle, the dominance of Red Bull and Verstappen has made it harder to fill the seats. Thus, as a promoter, one has to get the pricing strategy right to not suffer any losses. He feels that even if the price were lower, fans wouldn’t attend the British GP because of Verstappen.

Hence, his primary target remains to ensure F1’s visit to Silverstone continues to be a profitable endeavor.