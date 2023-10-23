Max Verstappen Unfazed at Thought of Mexican Supporters Booing Him After Disrespectful Showing at COTA

Max Verstappen won his 50th F1 race at the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, despite starting from P6. However, during the podium celebrations, the crowd began booing him, which most of the F1 community felt was disrespectful. However, Verstappen was unfazed, and isn’t worried about the Mexico City GP next week, where the booing could be much worse.

Booing isn’t new in F1, although it is rarer than other sports. Over the last few years, we’ve seen the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen get booed. On Sunday, the latter was its victim once again. Nonetheless, the Dutchman remains unfazed and reminded everyone that he will go home with the winner’s trophy.

However, things could because worse for Verstappen in Mexico City next week. Sergio Perez is the hometown hero in Mexico, and he has been completely dominated by Verstappen this year. To many, Red Bull is treating him unfairly because of Verstappen, and there have been reports of internal conflicts within the team. As a result, Verstappen could be in for a very hostile reception at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Max Verstappen not bothered about the crowd booing him in the USA or Mexico

Verstappen is one of the most widely supported drivers in F1. However, in the US, because of its proximity to Mexico, a lot of people who turn up to the circuits are supporters of Perez. Additionally, other drivers like Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc always have a huge fan following.

Hence, when Verstappen took to the top step of the podium to take win number 50 in Austin, the sound of boos took over. Following the celebrations, a Viaplay reporter asked him if he was annoyed at the boos. Verstappen’s response, as translated from Dutch and reported by Nini on X was,

“No. in the end, I’m the one taking the trophy home. so its fine with me!”

Then, the reporter also reminded Verstappen that he races in Mexico City next week. When asked if booing that is 10 times worse than what he experienced in Austin will affect him or not, Verstappen said, “Then ill still go home with the trophy, so its all good!”

Sergio Perez gets huge favor from Lewis Hamilton’s disqualification

Perez has been thoroughly outperformed by teammate Verstappen in almost every race so far this season. However, he caught a break yesterday, when because of Hamilton and Leclerc’s disqualification, he got promoted up to P4 in the race.

This wasn’t a podium result, and Red Bull expects much better. Still, the Guadalajara-born driver’s main focus at the moment lies on defending his P2 in the drivers’ championship from Lewis Hamilton. Getting 12 points in a race where Hamilton got none will be of huge boost.

Next weekend, at the Mexico City GP, Perez will be hoping for an even better result, as he drives to save his Red Bull career.