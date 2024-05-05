Red Bull Asks Toto Wolff to Back Off, Mercedes Can’t Give Max Verstappen What He Wants

For the last few weeks, Toto Wolff has been hot on the heels of Max Verstappen, trying to lure him to join Mercedes. While the potential move has always been a topic of debate, Red Bull’s CEO and Managing Director, Oliver Mintzlaff, gave a rare interview (further reported by Autosport) where he rubbished any chances of the move. The German businessman added Mercedes were not in a position to offer Verstappen what he wanted.

“Max [Verstappen] wants the fastest car. We have this. Max wants to become world champion. With us, he has the best chances and Max is a loyal guy.”, Mintzlaff said.

Despite a turbulent start to life in 2024, Mintzlaff remains confident that Verstappen will serve the entirety of his contract. The Dutchman is contracted to Red Bull till the end of 2028, and there have been no hints that suggest the defending champion wants to move away from the team.

Additionally, the support Verstappen has received from Christian Horner and Helmut Marko has been more than enough to earn his loyalty. The Dutchman knows they both put all their trust in him, and he appreciates it, claimed Mintzlaff.

With Red Bull also being a great brand at the moment, their MD doesn’t believe there is any reason for the 26-year-old to leave. Even so, there were rumors of Verstappen’s camp soon holding a meeting with the Mercedes camp.

No meeting between Toto Wolff and Max Verstappen’s representatives

With Mercedes on the hunt for a new driver for 2025, Max Verstappen emerged as a prime candidate. Soon enough, rumors were claiming Verstappen’s representatives were about to hold a meeting with the Mercedes stakeholders to potentially iron out a deal.

However, Wolff has since declined any such potentiality. According to the Austrian, it was only a rumor. He added people make things up and spread rumors about what was happening with the drivers.

But Wolff believes such things should remain behind closed doors. However, the 52-year-old‘s comments don’t mean he doesn’t want to bring Verstappen to Mercedes. Having known Jos Verstappen for a long time, the Austrian has been very obvious about his interest in the Dutch champion. However, a contract till 2028 prevents Wolff from making any moves.