Max Verstappen Wants McLaren CEO Zak Brown to Stop Hiring and Replace His $44,500 Trophy After Lando Norris Broke it

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris shared a hilarious moment on the podium following a rather uneventful race that the Dutchman won in Hungary. Just as they started their champagne celebrations, a disaster took place for the Red Bull driver. Norris, who is known for his maneuver of popping open the champagne bottle, ended up breaking Verstappen’s hard-earned trophy in the process. Soon after this incident took place, Verstappen joked in his post-race interview that he will ask McLaren CEO Zak Brown to compensate him for his $44,500 trophy by stopping his hiring momentarily.

Advertisement

As for the incident itself, it was nothing short of hilarious. Norris ended up popping open the champagne bottle just beside Verstappen’s trophy which resulted in it falling down and shattering into pieces.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/F1/status/1683143232073375744?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

When the Red Bull driver realized what had happened, he could not help but burst into laughter. Now it will be interesting to see what Brown has to say about the incident considering Verstappen has asked for compensation.

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen blame each other for the incident

Following the hilarious incident on the podium, Max Verstappen confronted Lando Norris during his post-race interview and said that he would give the Briton a “yellow card” for what transpired. When Norris stated that it was Verstappen’s fault that his $44,500 trophy broke, the Dutchman looked amazed.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/mesandor/status/1683138881028235267?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The 25-year-old stated that he was hoping that Mclaren would compensate him for the same. “I will send Zak (Brown) the bill because he has a big budget with all the hiring [he is doing],” explained the Red Bull driver.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/safeforlando/status/1683143900196642822?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

That was not the end of the banter as it also carried on during the post-race press conference. When asked to explain the incident, Norris once again blamed Verstappen for it by stating, “Max just placed it too close to the edge“.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Vetteleclerc/status/1683146109605011456?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

When the Dutchman said that he would protect it the next time, Norris once again stated that it was the 25-year-old’s problem that the trophy broke and not his.

While Norris was all smiles during his post-race press conference, his race was nothing short of tense. For Verstappen, meanwhile, it seemed just like another day in the office as he recorded his seventh consecutive win.

Verstappen comprehensively beats Norris for the win

Although the F1 2023 season has already reached its halfway point, nothing seems to have changed at the top. This is because the domination of Red Bull continues as they grabbed their eleventh consecutive win this year.

And when it comes to the drivers, Max Verstappen continued his domination by grabbing his ninth victory of the season, and he did so by defeating second-placed Lando Norris by a massive margin of over 33 seconds. As a result of this win, he also extended his lead at the top to a whopping 110 points from second-placed Sergio Perez in the championship.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/safeforlando/status/1683151202152853504?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As for Norris, he registered his second consecutive podium, having also finished second at Silverstone two weeks ago. This fantastic result has helped the Briton move once place higher in the championship, up to eighth, 15 points clear of ninth-placed Lance Stroll.

If Norris continues this fantastic form, he could very well finish on the podium more often this season. And when it comes to Verstappen, one would expect nothing less than podiums with the Dutchman not having finished lower than second this year.