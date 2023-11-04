Jealous Charles Leclerc Caught in 4K as New Friend Lewis Hamilton Cozies Up to Carlos Sainz: “Doesn’t Wanna Share His Bestie”

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton recently found friendship in each other following a series of events. From facing disqualification similarly, to sharing interests in music and things beyond F1, they brought themselves closer off late.

Advertisement

Leclerc and Hamilton were both disqualified in the recently concluded United States Grand Prix where their cars failed the plank inspection. The SF-23 and the W14 had their plank skids worn out more than was permitted by the FIA.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SkySportsF1/status/1717966463741427898?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

As they faced the disqualification together, the following race saw the duo take the podiums together in Mexico. Hamilton and Leclerc finished the race in Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in P2, and P3, respectively. Therefore, these contributed to the deepening of their bond.

Furthermore, their interests in music and Leclerc’s invitation to Hamilton for a round of chess increased their bonding even more. However, there was a recent moment of jealousy shown by the Ferrari driver in Brazil which caused the fans to react to it hilariously.

Fans react as Charles Leclerc shows his jealous side

The Press Conference in Brazil saw Lewis Hamilton sit closer to Carlos Sainz and share words with him. This is something Leclerc did not seem to have liked. Fans noticed this and eventually, there was a spree of posts and jokes about them on X, formerly Twitter.

Given below are some of the reactions taken from the micro-blogging site:

@jstsomegirl knows Leclerc is not interested in sharing his bestie.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jstsomegirl/status/1720792488758112301?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

@hamlewisirr suspects Leclerc is jealous

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HAMLEWISIRR/status/1720749768782344255?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

@nadallovesmerc noticed how Leclerc looked at Sainz afterwards.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/nadalovesmerc/status/1720739280379900006?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

@leclerqz has something to talk about behavior.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/leclerqz/status/1720789493567877607?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

All in all, Lewis Hamilton’s behavior was not something Charles Leclerc appreciated when the seven-time world champion approached Carlos Sainz in Brazil. Nevertheless, it’ll be all be over when Hamilton and Mercedes takes on the duo of Leclerc and Sainz in the battle for P2 in Constructors’ championship when the Sprint and Race gets underway on Saturday, and Sunday, respectively.