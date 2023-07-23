Lando Norris Earmarks the Time When He’ll Defeat His Bestfriend Max Verstappen in 2023: “Our Time Will Come Later in the Year”

Lando Norris yet again managed to bag a podium this season. A big step for his team, as only a few races ago, they were even struggling to fight for the points. However, not good enough to topple Max Verstappen from their winning streak. But Norris is hopeful that a time in the season will come when the Milton-Keynes-based outfit will be defeated.

With all teams indulged in the development race, the competition after Red Bull is pretty stiff. However, the qualifying on Saturday did show that even Red Bull is getting caught. But alas, Sunday didn’t translate the projections of the previous day as Verstappen bags his seventh race win in a row.

Nevertheless, Norris is pleased with his team’s progress. But at the same time, he subtly says that McLaren is aiming to seek a win this season, and there will be a day in 2023 when Norris will triumph over his best friend, Verstappen.

Lando Norris reveals when McLaren will go for the win

The successive podiums by McLaren were something unexpected earlier this season. However, their progress has been rapid, and while Norris claims he is satisfied with his team’s progress, there will be a time later this year when they will be eyeing to defeat Red Bull.

“To go from where we were five races ago, struggling to get out of Q1 sometimes to fighting for poles and podiums. We will take it for now and our time will come later in the year,” said Norris after the race to SkySports.

But right now, there is no stop for Red Bull. So much so that even if Red Bull would have gone for something else, nobody would have been able to touch them.

Max Verstappen flexes Red Bull’s ultimate dominance

The two-time world champion, who is now stepping towards winning his third title after the race, talked to the SkySports’ junior broadcast. In his comments, the Dutchman revealed that they would have won the race if Red Bull had gone for any other strategy.

Therefore, dismissing the claims like Mercedes could win in Hungary after Lewis Hamilton recorded his first pole this season. But nowhere can Verstappen be proven wrong, as the Dutchman kept his dominance since the race’s first turn.

Since 2022, this is Verstappen’s 24th win. To put it in context, he has now equalized Juan Pablo Montoya’s career total wins in less than two seasons. Dominance indeed.