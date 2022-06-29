“Max Verstappen wants to get even” – Jos Verstappen says his son wants to get even with Lewis Hamilton this weekend at Silverstone

Max Verstappen suffered a huge crash at the 2021 British GP after he collided with Lewis Hamilton at the high-speed corner.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen could not finish the 2021 British GP as he crashed with his rival Lewis Hamilton going into the high-speed corner.

Verstappen suffered a 51G impact as he hit the barriers. It became one of the many controversial crashes of the 2021 season.

While Verstappen had to retire from the race and was instantly taken to the hospital, Hamilton went ahead with his race. The Briton was given a 10-second time penalty but he still won his home race.

Ahead of the 2022 British GP this weekend, Jos Verstappen – father of the Red Bull driver – said that his son wants to get even at the Silverstone circuit.

Asked on RTL show NITRO whether Max is looking to get even at this year’s race, Jos simply replied, “We all know that”.

Max Verstappen will be strong in Silverstone

Jos expects a strong performance from Verstappen junior this weekend out at the Silverstone track. Verstappen will enter the British GP in a good form as he has won five of the previous six races in the 2022 season.

“Normally he will be strong there too,” said Jos. “There are always teams that bring updates. So we always have to wait and see how it really goes.”

“But my feeling about this race is good. Max doesn’t worry about anything. He always does very well, and in normal conditions, we will be strong there too.”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner also said that the team will be all fired up and will try to put right what happened last year.

