“Max Verstappen was in a league of his own” – Nico Rosberg praises the Red Bull driver for making history at Emilia Romagna GP

Max Verstappen was in a league of his own as he completed his second grand slam victory at the Emilia Romagna GP.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has suffered two DNFs and has taken victory in two Grand Prix in the first four races of the 2022 season. The Dutchman has done a stupendous job to close the gap with championship leader Charles Leclerc.

Moreover, not only did Verstappen win the Imola GP he also made history by taking the second grand slam win of his career. By doing so he made a place for himself on the list of elite F1 drivers.

Max Verstappen has now won more F1 races than Kimi Raikkonen. He’s still only 24 🤯 pic.twitter.com/5jMAjcueY6 — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) April 24, 2022

He took the pole position and the race victory, but also led every lap and claimed the fastest lap of the Grand Prix.

Verstappen bagged the highest points total of 24 from the Imola weekend. Looking at which Former F1 driver Nico Rosberg believes that Verstappen has blown the championship fight “wide open.”

It’s all about Max Verstappen

The win came on a weekend in which Red Bull had brought in upgrades and did not have the time to test it given the limited time ahead of the qualifying.

Rosberg said, “It looks like Red Bull has really made progress with their reliability and sorted the issues. And then, really, it’s again about Max Verstappen.”

“The whole weekend, [he was] just nailing it whenever it counted. He was just in a league of his own; an unbelievable job by him, and really putting the marker down and saying: ‘Hey, I’m not out of this championship yet. I’m back right in there.'”

However, it was not all about the defending champion. His teammate Sergio Perez also finished third in the Sprint and second on race day. This means that Red Bull scored 58 of the maximum 59 points on offer.

