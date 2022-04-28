“Red Bull marketing team has the easiest job” – Max Verstappen and Alex Albon think marketing should not be allowed on the F1 paddock

Watch the Red Bull marketing team get dragged by Max Verstappen and Alex Albon for having the easiest job on the team.

There are quite a few drivers on the grid who hate to do PR and media work for their team but they still have to do it.

An unearthed video reveals Max Verstappen and Alex Albon hating on Red Bull marketing together. Albon drove alongside Verstappen for two seasons in Red Bull in 2019 and 2020. He then got demoted to reserve driver for the Red Bull team in 2021.

Following his demotion, Albon remarked that “it hurts” but added that he hoped to return to a race seat for 2022. He was replaced by Sergio Perez.

During their time together in the Milton-Keynes based team, Albon and Verstappen came together in a PR video and dragged the Red Bull’s marketing team every chance they got.

Max Verstappen wants to win and have no media interactions

During the video, the Dutchman asks Albon which would he rather prefer. Winning the Monaco GP or finish second but you don’t have to do any media interactions all weekend.

To which, Albon replies that it is amazing to even think about that. Meanwhile, the 2021 world champion himself has a pretty clear idea of what he wants.

He said that he would want to win the race and still be able to get away with media interactions. Furthermore, in the video, the duo several times points out that the team’s marketing department has the easiest job of all.

