After Christian Horner and Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris also calls Lewis Hamilton eight-times world champion

Lando Norris passed Lewis Hamilton at the start of the race to take P5 and said that he should be the eight-time world champion instead.

Brilliant racing went down at the British GP as the fans were at the edge of their seats throughout the race. British fans around the circuit could not control their excitement as McLaren’s Lando Norris overtook Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton at the start of the race to take P5.

This came after the horrific crash that saw Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu skate upside down through the track into and over the barriers. The incident saw a 45-minute halt to the race as the red flag was deployed.

Looking back at the battle between himself and Hamilton, Norris poked fun at the seven-time world champion. While doing so, he indirectly called Hamilton an eight-time world champion.

Speaking to Jenson Button, Norris said, “Look at this beautiful. Oh my God, I should be the eight times world champion [instead]. It was a lot of fun. It’s a cool track to be able to do these kinds of things.”

Button said, “I think Lewis learned from that because he did the same thing with Charles [Leclerc] later on in the race.” To which the McLaren driver added, “He did I was watching. I was like oh he’s copying me. Damon Hill then asked Norris whether he was worried the two would make contact.

But, the Briton simply responded, “Yeah but you’ve got to have faith in the people you know. That’s what you really enjoy about racing is when you’ve got faith in these people who respect you.”

Lewis Hamilton accidentally claimed as an eight-time champion

This is not the first time that Hamilton has been called an eight-time world champion. Recently, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc had spoken in support of Hamilton following racist remarks made by Nelson Piquet.

In doing so, the Monegasque had called him an eight-time world champion before he corrected himself.

Furthermore, previously at the Imola GP, when Red Bull’s Max Verstappen had lapped Hamilton as the Mercedes struggled with pace, team principal Christian Horner slipped up and called the Briton an eight-time world champion.

Perhaps it was all just a slip-up because of the exciting weekend for Red Bull at the Imola Grand Prix.

