Daniel Ricciardo Has Missed the Red Bull Train and Is Adviced to Take his Hopes Somewhere Else

Following his remarkable performance in the latter part of 2023, Daniel Ricciardo has secured an additional year with AlphaTauri. However, Ricciardo’s ambitions are well-known to many with his dream to race in the top tier Red Bull car. Nevertheless, a former F1 champion suggests that Ricciardo may have missed the opportunity to secure a Red Bull seat. In addition, the champion also advised the Honey Badger to let go of his fairy tale dream and explore alternative avenues for his career.

Certainly, for Ricciardo to stage a comeback alongside Max Verstappen, he must consistently deliver top-notch performances in 2024. However, while some experts find this approach reasonable, the 1980 champion Alan Jones holds a contrasting perspective. In a discussion with Nine’s Wide World of Sports, Alan Jones voiced doubts regarding Ricciardo’s potential inclusion in the Red Bull cockpit.

As quoted by Formula Passion, he said, “I think that (Ricciardo) has now missed his boat with them.” Jones, however, had good reason to make these serious remarks. While adding further he said, “Sergio Perez has another year with them and then there is always some small emerging star who will be given this opportunity. I honestly believe Daniel has missed his chance to return to Red Bull.”

However, it’s important to clarify that Jones expressing skepticism about the collaboration between Red Bull and Ricciardo doesn’t cast doubt on Ricciardo’s abilities. On the contrary, the Australian former driver anticipates a significant improvement in Ricciardo’s performance in the coming year, expecting a change in his mindset.

Additionally, Jones offered his viewpoint on the team that could be a suitable match for Ricciardo, indicating Ferrari. While acknowledging the difficulties associated with Ferrari’s current driver situation, Jones proposed that if the opportunity arose, Ricciardo might be the favored option for the esteemed team.

What obstacles might Daniel Ricciardo encounter in his quest to secure a Red Bull seat?

Red Bull Racing has long followed a clear philosophy centered on harnessing exceptional performance from young and talented drivers. However, this approach has sparked inquiries into whether Daniel Ricciardo, at 34 years old, stands a chance of securing a coveted spot in the Red Bull.

Addressing concerns about age playing a role in driver selection, Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner provided a reassuring perspective. During his interview with Speedcafe.com, Horner firmly dismissed age as a hindrance, emphasizing that performance is the primary criterion.

He said, “I don’t see age as a barrier.” Moreover while illustrating this viewpoint, the Briton pointed to the impressive achievements of Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso who have excelled on the track despite advancing years.

Subsequently, Horner also discussed the possibility of extending Sergio Perez’s contract, revealing a specific condition for such an extension. He said, “If Checo delivers, we’ll keep going with Checo. If he doesn’t, for whatever reason, then it’s [difficult]. ”

Nevertheless while wrapping up the conversation, Horner made it clear that Red Bull is open to exploring potential drivers for future opportunities, extending beyond the current roster associated with AlphaTauri. Hence, based on Horner’s remarks, it can be confidently inferred that age will not act as a limiting factor in Red Bull’s driver selection process.