Max Verstappen Willing to Lose Half the Races in 2024 as Long as One Thing Continues

Attending the end-of-the-season FIA Awards Gala, Max Verstappen made a startling revelation about the chances of Red Bull reciprocating their dominance from 2023. The 26-year-old believes it will be near impossible for Red Bull to enjoy a similar win rate despite improving the RB19 and bringing the RB20 for next season.

However, the Dutchman won’t mind winning fewer races if it still leads to his team securing the championship. Per the latest report from Marca, Verstappen emphasized the importance of self-improvement, given there isn’t much room for improvement in the car for the 2024 season. He also spoke about RB19’s dominance while looking forward to an improved RB20.

“The RB19 has been very dominant this year, but we have also discovered some weaknesses that we can improve. Of course, we are working on that for the RB20.”

The three-time world champion also expressed his surprise at the fact that his team was able to fend off challenges from Aston Martin, Ferrari, Mercedes, and McLaren and added with minor changes in the RB20, they might be able to do the same in 2024.

Emotions got the better of Max Verstappen when saying goodbye to the RB19

While he was at the Gala, accepting the champion’s trophy, Verstappen revealed his sentiments when saying goodbye to the RB19 as he drove the car around the Yas Marina circuit for the last time. “I think it hit me a little bit more once I was standing on the podium in Abu Dhabi. You realize the season is over, and you don’t get to drive this car anymore, unfortunately.”

Verstappen added to his statement by appreciating the hard work put in by the Red Bull team, who were crucial in the Austrian team achieving unprecedented success. Concluding his statement, the Dutchman admitted to being “super proud” of the tremendous job done by the team and expressed his gratitude towards them for helping him dominate the grid throughout the season while also hoping to enjoy similar success for years on end.