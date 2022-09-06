“My father was always supportive”: Michael Schumacher sent heartwarming messages to son Mick ahead of his F1 journey

Michael Schumacher sent a heartwarming message to his son Mick before the latter embarked on his own journey in F1.

Michael Schumacher is arguably one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time. Alongside Lewis Hamilton, he is the driver with the most number of World Titles to his name with seven.

In 2021, his son Mick started his own F1 career with Haas after winning the 2020 F2 Championship. He had a decent rookie season where he completely outperformed his teammate Nikita Mazepin and kept his seat for this year.

2022, however, has not been so easy for the 23-year-old. His new teammate Kevin Magnussen has been much better and more consistent than he has been. Schumacher did show glimpses of brilliance, but it hasn’t been enough to convince team principal Guenther Steiner.

People consider it a matter of time until the young German shows everyone how good he is. On top of that, he admits that he has to carry on the legacy of his legendary father, and also his uncle Ralf, who is a 6-time Grand Prix winner himself.

Michael Schumacher advised his son Mick to do what he loved

Mick was very close to his father, as he said in the documentary Schumacher. The latter’s tragic skiing accident has left him bedridden since 2013 and it has affected everyone in his family a lot.

However, Schumacher was heavily involved in helping his son’s racing career take off before the accident. In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, the Haas driver revealed the words of advice his father sent his way, back during his karting days.

Happy Birthday, Dad❤️ Days like these were important to my growing passion for Motorsport, and still affect it to this day. I am grateful for all the experiences you have given me and I’m excited to be making new ones in the future. pic.twitter.com/aivNP2jlyK — Mick Schumacher (@SchumacherMick) January 3, 2022

Mick revealed that his dad always asked him to believe in himself, and more importantly do what he loved. This is something he follows till date.

“My father was always very supportive of everything I was doing in karting,” he said. “Of course. I think he tried to give me different approaches to see what was best for me, and in the end he always told me: ‘do what you love’.”

Schumacher is currently 15th in the Drivers’ Championship Standings with 12 points to his name.

