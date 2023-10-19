Aston Martin With Fernando Alonso Ready to Spoil McLaren Party by Planning Resurgence After Lengthy Lean Patch

The Aston Martin F1 team has suffered a massive dip in form since Canada this year, as they have only been able to clinch one podium since that race in Montreal. Their recent slump has given massive motivation to McLaren, who now believe that they can finish fourth in the Constructors’ Championship after a disastrous start to the 2023 season. However, Aston Martin and Fernando Alonso reportedly have plans to spoil the McLaren party by having a resurgence in Austin this weekend.

Advertisement

The fight for fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship is tight as fourth-placed Aston Martin only has an 11-point lead over fifth-placed McLaren. Even though Aston Martin is still ahead in the championship, it is the team from Woking that currently has all the momentum.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/alo_oficial/status/1713892422302793906?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

As a result, McLaren was planning to use their momentum to their advantage and overtake the Silverstone-based outfit at this weekend’s race in Austin. However, if the reports are true, then Aston Martin could hang onto that fourth place in the championship for at least a little bit longer.

Aston Martin ready to push McLaren to the wire for fourth place

Even though Aston Martin has had a torrid run recently, a report from FUnoAnalisiTechnica claims that their engineers are confident of achieving “a qualitative step on American soil. “Moreover, the report states that the Circuit of the Americas is a race track that will also suit the Silverstone-based outfit.

“Technical characteristics very similar to the Qatari track are also present at the Circuit Of The Americas. It is, therefore, a type of track with medium/high aerodynamic load, the technical condition in which the AMR23 has always expressed its best performance throughout the year,” the report claims.

Although Aston Martin is confident of having a resurgence in Austin, they may still not have enough to beat a flying McLaren team. The Woking-based outfit is currently buzzing with confidence following their double podium finish at the Qatar Grand Prix two weeks ago.

Lando Norris believes McLaren can even challenge Ferrari for third

The optimism in the McLaren camp is currently so high that Lando Norris believes that his side can even challenge Ferrari for third in the championship. The Briton made his point by referencing how they have reduced Aston Martin’s huge advantage over them in no time.

Advertisement

When asked about the same in a recent interview, the Briton said (as quoted by formulapassion-pro.ey.r.appspot.com), “Are we at -79? It is feasible. I think so. A couple of races ago, we were 70-something points from Aston Martin“. With both McLaren drivers clinching the team’s first double podium this season in Qatar, they definitely have all the momentum on their side.

Moreover, with Lance Stroll struggling massively this season, it seems that Aston Martin will find it incredibly difficult to keep McLaren behind. Hence, even if the Silverstone-based outfit does produce a remarkable comeback from their recent slump, the Canadian’s form could make it difficult for the Silverstone-based outfit to keep hold of fourth place.