F1

“Max Verstappen winning the Championship would have a feel good factor”: Daniel Ricciardo comments on who he is rooting for in this year’s F1 Championship battle

"Max Verstappen winning the Championship would have a feel good factor": Daniel Ricciardo comments on who he is rooting for in this year's F1 Championship battle
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"Teach your kids not to value materialistic things over lives": When Michael Jordan addressed the killings of young kids in light of procuring a pair of Air Jordans
Next Article
"Kevin Durant made a brick do 100 bricks, made $100 million off $1 million": Reports reveals just how successful the Nets star's most eye-catching investment has been
F1 Latest News
"Life doesn't belong to the employer": Sebastian Vettel slams the addition of more races to the calendar
“Life doesn’t belong to the employer”: Sebastian Vettel slams the addition of more races to the calendar

The calendar for the 2022 season is worryingly long for some, and ‘here comes Sebastian…