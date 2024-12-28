Max Verstappen Would Rather Be a Caddie Handing Out Wrong Clubs Than Playing Golf Before Turning 75

F1 Italian Grand Prix Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing is seen during Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on December 8th, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. | Credits- IMAGO / NurPhoto

Max Verstappen recently sat down for an interview with two-time F1 Esports Champion Jarno Opmeer, where they spoke about the Red Bull driver’s favorite activities away from the track.

While there are things he likes to indulge himself in, there is something the 27-year-old stays away from and that is golf. “Nah, maybe when I am 75,” was Verstappen‘s reply when Opmeer asked him if he ever played the sport.

Verstappen has immense respect for those who play golf but he believes he simply doesn’t have the patience for it.

carlos gave real madrid golf set to max verstappen pic.twitter.com/hKUXu0p9OL — val ݁ ˖ (@55AINZRMA) December 23, 2023

However, he did add that he could see himself as a caddie—the person who carries a golfer’s clubs and provides other forms of assistance. Given Verstappen’s love for the adrenaline of F1, his reason for disliking golf was hardly a surprise.

As a matter of fact, this wasn’t the first time the Dutchman expressed his dislike for golf. During one of his live streams last year, Verstappen said that he didn’t really like the sport and would instead ‘make a good caddie.’

Verstappen did get the opportunity to be a caddie in 2023, and it turned out to be much more difficult than he had anticipated.

Verstappen handed a professional golfer the worst clubs

Verstappen, who has made driving look easy in the past couple of seasons, arguably faced his toughest challenge in October last year when he was made the caddie for professional golfer Michael Block. In a video for Red Bull, Block was competing against Verstappen’s teammate, Sergio Perez.

Since Perez only plays golf casually, it was not a fair contest. Hence, to make it fair, Block had to take his shots with whichever club Verstappen provided him with.

Not surprisingly, Verstappen made the worst selections. While Block still managed to tie the challenge thanks to his skills, he had no answer for Perez in the second round—the quickest to get the ball in the hole wins.

This was simply because Verstappen was the one driving both of them around in the golf cart. The Dutchman drove Perez as quickly as possible to his next shot but took his time driving Block around.

However, Block was not to be denied his revenge for long. In the third and final challenge—the person with the longest shot wins—Block managed to tie the score. While Perez’s best attempt was decent at 279 yards, it was not enough to beat Block’s 306 yards.