Fans Call for Lando Norris To Make Max Verstappen His “Personal Caddie” After Latest Golfing Comments

Out of all the activities F1 drivers engage in while away from the track, golfing is probably somewhere at the top of the list. The likes of Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz spend hours on the golf course when they’re not suiting up for a race. However, if there is one driver who isn’t a fan of the sport, it is Max Verstappen.

During a live-streaming session, the two-time world champion revealed that he doesn’t really like golf much. Jokingly, he added that even though he doesn’t want to play golf, he would make a good caddie!

“i really don’t like golf, i would be the caddie” i need another golf vlog of lando but with max being his personal caddie now pic.twitter.com/hnDsK6NIS0 — conni (@VERCAPLESS) April 14, 2023

Fans immediately began making jokes about this and involved Norris in them. The McLaren driver posts vlogs on his channel which often include his golfing adventures. This time, fans want the Bristol-born driver to make another golfing vlog, which features Verstappen as his personal caddie.

Lando Norris and his love for golfing

Norris spends a lot of time in the golf course, trying to get better at the sport. He first started playing golf during the enforced F1 break at the onset of the Covid 19 pandemic, and since then he hasn’t looked back.

Norris developed a close friendship with Carlos Sainz during their time together as McLaren teammates and the latter has been playing golf for a long time. Even though Norris and Sainz engage in banter regarding each other’s game, the Briton admits that his former teammate is much better.

I don’t just drive cars, I drive golf balls too @BMWPGA pic.twitter.com/Hz8q9Qr6uj — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) September 7, 2022

Currently, F1 drivers are in the middle of a three-week break leading up to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Norris is using this time to perfect his golf swings, something he feels is still “horrendous“.

What does Max Verstappen do in his free time?

When not suiting up for a race in an F1 track, Verstappen prepares himself for racing virtually. The Dutchman is a huge fan of sim-racing, and spends hours on his set up, competing in various events. According to Verstappen, it keeps him prepared and ‘ready to go’ ahead of an actual race.

Other than sim racing, Verstappen’s entourage has often revealed that he loves playing the globally popular videogame, FIFA. In fact, certain sources claim that he’s one the best FIFA players in the world.

“Max Verstappen has signed a endorsement deal with EA Sports. The agreement will see Verstappen collaborate with the brand to create content across the EA SPORTS portfolio.” EA are definitely paying him with FIFA points 😂 pic.twitter.com/cGrgun2on0 — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) February 3, 2023

It was during a live stream session where he was sim racing, that Verstappen admitted that he isn’t a fan of golfing.