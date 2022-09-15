F1

Max Verstappen’s $1.49 Million sponsor company CEO in custody for money laundary inquiry

Max Verstappen's $1.49 Million sponsor company CEO in custody for money laundary inquiry
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
Michael Jordan, who earned $500,00+ in 1984, was forced to join the NBA by his head coach
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
Max Verstappen's $1.49 Million sponsor company CEO in custody for money laundary inquiry
Max Verstappen’s $1.49 Million sponsor company CEO in custody for money laundary inquiry

Jumbo, a supermarket chain, sponsors Max Verstappen, and its CEO is under police custody amidst…