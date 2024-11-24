mobile app bar

Max Verstappen’s 2024 Merch Frenzy: Website Goes Into Overdrive with Fan Demand

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 23: Max Verstappen (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing lifts his arms in the air after winning his fourth F1 world title at the Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 23: Max Verstappen (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing lifts his arms in the air after winning his fourth F1 world title at the Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024 | Credits- IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Max Verstappen wrapped up a historic fourth-consecutive World Title at the 2024 Las Vegas GP on Saturday. He did what was required of him, that is to finish ahead of Lando Norris at the chequered flag and the magnitude of his result was seismic as witnessed by fan activity on his website.

Tens of thousands of people immediately tried logging in to get their hands on his merchandise. This high traffic made it impossible for people to actually get in.

While 2021 will always be remembered as a historic season in the sport’s history, 2024 stands out as the most special for Verstappen fans. Red Bull’s mid-season dip in performance made this one of the most hard-fought title triumphs in the sport’s history. Remarkably, the 27-year-old has gone twelve races with just one win to his name.

Unsurprisingly, with the #1 driver’s ever-growing fan base and the appeal of owning championship memorabilia, demand for this season’s merchandise has reached an all-time high.

More than 50,000 fans were in the virtual waiting line just to access Verstappen’s bespoke championship-winning merchandise. It’s safe to say this frenzy rivals the chaos seen during ticket sales for Taylor Swift or Oasis concerts, causing major challenges for both site organizers and fans alike.

For the 27-year-old, though, this is just the icing on the cake. Memorabilia and merchandise play a significant role in F1 culture, with fans placing immense value on these collectibles. Drivers, teams, and F1 itself generate substantial revenue through such sales. Given the overwhelming demand for Verstappen’s merchandise, the four-time champion will undoubtedly be a happy man celebrating in Vegas tonight.

