Max Verstappen’s Engineer Reveals He Knew the Dutchman Would Complaint Once He Faced a Hurdle this Season

Max Verstappen has been utterly dominant this season as he has registered 12 wins after the first 14 races. Moreover, the Dutchman is currently on a record-breaking run of 10 consecutive victories. Meanwhile, Red Bull has won all the races so far. Since the Milton Keynes-based outfit has been so dominant, the 25-year-old has rarely had any struggles this season. However, with the team struggling this weekend in Singapore, Verstappen is far from happy and expressed his frustrations in his interview. After hearing his frustrations, Gianpiero Lambiase, his race engineer, revealed that the two-time champion’s comments did not surprise him.

Verstappen’s consistency this season has been remarkable as he has managed to find a way to win irrespective of the hurdles he had to cross. However, this weekend in Singapore seems slightly different as Verstappen has been downbeat about his chances since the very beginning.

Lambiase reveals he always knew Verstappen would complain

F1 journalist Chris Medland put out a Tweet to explain how Gianpiero Lambiase always knew that Max Verstappen would complain about Red Bull’s problems this weekend. After the first two practice sessions of the Singapore Grand Prix on Friday, the Dutchman expressed his frustrations with the upshifts.

The 25-year-old stated that Red Bull’s struggles this weekend have been “unacceptable” and that he cannot drive the car. On hearing Verstappen’s remarks, Lambiase revealed that Red Bull always knew that it was only a matter of time before the two-time champion would lose his cool.

Max Verstappen fails to reach Q3 in Singapore

Max Verstappen’s biggest fear heading into qualifying on Saturday was confirmed after he failed to reach the final part of the session for the first time since the race in Jeddah. The former Toro Rosso driver only managed to register the eleventh-fastest time and was interestingly slower than AlphaTauri’s Liam Lawson.

After the qualifying session, Verstappen once again revealed his frustrations on the team radio. The Dutchman stormed out of his car and the commentators revealed how the 25-year-old’s frustrations were evident. Moreover, it was not just Verstappen who struggled this weekend as Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull also managed to qualify only 13th.

Since the Milton Keynes outfit do not have any car in top 10 for Sunday’s race, their record-breaking run is under severe threat. As things stand, Red Bull have won 15 consecutive races (one last season) and are aiming for their 16th in a row this weekend at the Yas Marina Circuit.