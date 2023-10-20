Adrian Newey Discloses the Untapped Potential of RB20 That Could Decimate Rivals More Than RB19

Max Verstappen and Red Bull have showcased complete domination with the RB19 in the 2023 season so far. The team has won 16 of the 17 races, with the Dutchman himself winning 14 of them. However, Red Bull’s aero God Adrian Newey has now claimed that the RB20 has even more potential than the RB19.

This does not bode well for the rest of the rivals, who have found it incredibly difficult to match the Milton Keynes outfit this season. Red Bull have not only won the championship with six races to spare this year but currently have a whopping 331-point lead over second-placed Mercedes, who have only managed to score 326 points.

Since Red Bull has been so dominant this season, several fans have raised concerns about how the sport has become boring. However, if Newey’s claims turn out to be true, then these fans may need to brace themselves for more monotony ahead.

Adrian Newey told Eddie Jordan about the potential of the RB20

In the most recent episode of the Formula for Success podcast, Eddie Jordan provided the details of the conversation he recently had with Adrian Newey while they were at a function together. The Irish businessman revealed that the 64-year-old told him about how the RB20 is likely to be a much-improved car than even the RB19.

“Adrian tells me that he feels that the evolution of what they’ve got at the moment is going to be so difficult for anyone to catch up with. So, please, folks out there, prepare yourself either for a boring time or an exciting time, depending on whether you’re a Red Bull fan or not,” explained Jordan.

Since the rule changes heading into the 2024 season are relatively stable, Red Bull will undoubtedly be the favorite going into next year as well. All of the Milton Keynes outfit’s rivals are aware of the same and hope that they can close the gap as much as possible to them.

Christian Horner expects a much closer fight in 2024

Unlike Adrian Newey, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner expects a much closer fight in the 2024 season. The Briton said in a recent interview (as quoted by gpblog.com) that since the rules are relatively stable going into next year, he expects Red Bull’s rivals to catch up.

Horner expects a closer fight as the concepts that most of the teams will use for their cars will be similar. However, if the Milton Keynes outfit were to have another dominant campaign even next year, then fans are likely to have a greater disinterest in watching the sport.