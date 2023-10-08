Max Verstappen’s Former Teammate Claims Three-Time World Champion Wouldn’t Be Happy With the Way He Had His Recent Conquest

Max Verstappen won his third F1 title last night after finishing second at the Qatar GP Sprint, joining the list of elite drivers with only 6 more ahead of him. However, Verstappen’s ex-teammate Alex Albon is of the belief that he would be unhappy with the way in which he clinched the championship.

While dominating the F1 circuit throughout the season, the Dutchman has only lost three times because of this, and as a result, he only needed three points ahead of the Qatar GP weekend to take home the title. So, as soon as his teammate Sergio Perez crashed, it was certain that he would become the first driver in history to win a championship in a non-major racing event.

Even though he won the championship last night, the 26-year-old still needs to show up for the race today. Albon has been teammates with Verstappen for over two seasons, so he is familiar with the Dutchman’s persona.

Alex Albon claim Max Verstappen will be unhappy with his 2nd finish

Being Max Verstappen’s teammate has never been easy for any driver. Since Alex Albon has held this position for a couple of seasons, he knows what Verstappen thinks like. Considering that, in one of Sky Italia’s post-race interviews, the 27-year-old pointed out something intriguing.

He explained that the Dutch champion would be dissatisfied with the manner in which he won the title.

Albon inadvertently stated the bitter fact of Max Verstappen’s second-place finish. In a nutshell, the Thai driver might have pointed out that after dominating the circuit for the entire year, placing second seemed a bit of a disappointment to Verstappen. According to Formulapassion, Albon remarked, “I don’t think he wanted to win the title like this, in fact, I’m sure. This shows what a year we lived. it is a bit of a disappointment for him in 2nd place.”

With his championship victory, the team can finally unwind. However, going forward, the entire squad, including Verstappen, will want to stay up with their performance. Given that the regulation change will take effect in 2026, many analysts believe Red Bull will dominate the circuits.

Why is Red Bull expected to dominate until the next regulation change?

Red Bull’s competitors may not catch up with them until the next rule changes in 2026. Along with many experts and analysts, Red Bull rival Charles Leclerc has already expressed his admiration for this theory. Considering Red Bull stakeholders with extensive expertise, they certainly have a solid platform for long-term success. Aside from that, the squad possesses a once-in-a-generation talent in the form of Max Verstappen.

Moreover, the Milton Keynes side, with their top-tier technology and the guiding hand of the God of Aerodynamics, Adrain New, might maintain their dominance until 2026. On top of that, with power trains supplied by Honda, the Red Bull appears to be a strong contender. If the Austrian outfit can maintain its technological lead over its opponents, the side will undoubtedly gain a competitive advantage until Ford enters the industry.

In contrast, the team’s arch-rival, Mercedes, has set ambitious goals of its own. The Silver Arrows are still hopeful of challenging Milton Keynes for the 2024 title. Team’s trackside engineer director Andrew Shovlin stated,” We realised we’re not going to be able to shut down that gap to Red Bull this year. But our entire focus is on making sure we can challenge them next year.”

When it comes to McLaren’s resurgence, the manner in which the team has risen from P17 and P20 to the top is something the sport hasn’t seen in the last few years. And with their desire to prolong the improvement, Andrea Stella revealed last month that they are shifting their focus to next year’s car.

After this weekend, only five races will be left. With the season coming close to its end, supporters will undoubtedly prefer something better than this year’s campaign, which has been defined by Max Vertsappen’s unrivaled dominance.