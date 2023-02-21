“Lewis Hamilton is a Liar”: F1 YouTuber Submits Proof of Mercedes Star Deceiving Everyone in 2022

Lewis Hamilton may have found himself in another controversy after a YouTuber recently labelled him a ‘liar.’ An F1 YouTuber provided evidence of why he believes the Mercedes star often deceives his fans by repeatedly exaggerating his troubles.

Although the Briton has won a record seven world championships during his illustrious career, he has also found himself embroiled in controversies over various reasons.

Most of the controversies that the 38-year-old has found himself in are because of his outspoken personality and his relentless desire to be the best and nothing less.

F1 YouTuber explains why Lewis Hamilton is a ‘liar’

Via a video uploaded on his channel, a YouTuber provided details of a previous radio message during a race when Hamilton exaggerated his troubles to such an extent that it may have seemed like a lie to most.

The YouTuber began his video by quoting the 38-year-old and explaining how events turned out during the race. “This car is so bad. Nothing we do to this car seems to work. It’s like the car is getting worse. This car is now undrivable,” said the YouTuber while quoting Hamilton.

Speaking of Hamilton’s remarks on the radio, the YouTuber added that all of what the 38-year-old said may sound ‘terrible’, but everyone knows the Briton and how overdramatic he is.

The YouTuber ended the video by explaining what Hamilton meant when he labelled the car ‘undrivable.’

The YouTuber showed the standings of the race, in which the Mercedes driver finished third despite previously having stated that the car was getting ‘worse.’ This is why the YouTuber believes the Briton is a ‘liar.’

Hamilton to resume the hunt in 2023 for record 8th championship

After finishing a disappointing sixth in the Drivers’ Championship last year, Lewis Hamilton hopes he and Mercedes can rediscover their form in the 2023 season.

The Briton has arguably been one of the most successful drivers in F1 of all time. He has not only won a record 103 races but is also the only driver alongside Michael Schumacher to have won a record seven championships.

If the 38-year-old were to lift the title again this season, he would hold the record all to himself. However, if Hamilton is to have any chance of winning a record eighth championship, he will require Mercedes to close the gap to Red Bull Racing, who completely dominated last season.

The Milton Keynes outfit (759) won the Constructors’ Championship by outscoring second-placed Ferrari (554) by 205 points. As for the Silver Arrows, they finished in third with 515 points, a whopping 244 points behind Red Bull Racing.

