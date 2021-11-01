“Agree to disagree”– FIA have no issues with Fernando Alonso’s reservations and vicious remarks against the body’s integrity

FIA Race Director Michael Masi accepts that he held discussions with the Formula 1 legend Fernando Alonso after his vicious remarks.

The FIA has been the recent target of Fernando Alonso’s vicious remarks. The Spaniard has roasted the governing body from the accusation of nationality bias to the FIA stewards allegedly being inconsistent.

FIA Race Director Michael Masi responding to the attacks made by Alonso, revealed that he occasionally discusses such things with Alonso. However, he has no issues with his comments and often, the conclusion of the discussions are ‘agree to disagree’.

“Occasionally we discuss things. Occasionally I discuss things with him and on this occasion, I discussed things with a number of drivers. That is just part of what it is and the role it is,” said Masi.

“There are times where you can agree to disagree. We don’t always all have to agree on certain situations. Sometimes it is looking at things [and saying] ‘Yes, I understand your perspective’; sometimes it is ‘I disagree’ and that is fine. We are all human at the end of the day.”

FIA has no problems with sassy comments by teams

For the first time, the snippets of the conversations between the Masi and sporting directors are being aired. At times, the complaints by the teams get pretty intense or sarcastic, like Alpine’s Alan Permane during the USGP.

Alpine to FIA: “Can I just confirm we can overtake off track if we’re on the outside?” Masi: “No.” Alpine: “That’s what Raikkonen did.” Masi: “It’s not OK.” Alpine: “So it’s OK for Raikkonen?”#F1 // #USGP 🇺🇸 — Motorsport Week (@MotorsportWeek) October 24, 2021

But Masi says he understands from where the teams are coming from while speaking to him. Moreover, he has to maintain good faith with all the teams.

“I’ve got to have a good relationship with all the sporting directors. They’re all fighting their own corner and that’s what you’d expect of them to continue to do.”

“It’s part of what it is. I can tell you there is a lot more radio traffic that doesn’t get broadcast.”