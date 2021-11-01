F1

“Agree to disagree”– FIA have no issues with Fernando Alonso’s reservations and vicious remarks against the body’s integrity

"Agree to disagree"– FIA have no issues with Fernando Alonso's reservations and vicious remarks against the body's integrity
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
“Magic Johnson this is bulls***!”: How the Lakers legend hilariously embarrassed Conan O’Brien in a game of ‘HORSE’
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"Agree to disagree"– FIA have no issues with Fernando Alonso's reservations and vicious remarks against the body's integrity
“Agree to disagree”– FIA have no issues with Fernando Alonso’s reservations and vicious remarks against the body’s integrity

FIA Race Director Michael Masi accepts that he held discussions with the Formula 1 legend…