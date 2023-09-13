“I Would Do the Same Thing Now”: Guenther Steiner Has No Remorse About Sacking Nikita Mazepin Following Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has made it clear that he has no remorse about sacking Nikita Mazepin. The Italian-American team principal had to deal with a complex situation last year after Russia invaded Ukraine. Since Mazepin is from Russia and his father, Dmitry Mazepin, has a connection with high-ranking government officials, Steiner explained in a recent interview while appearing on the most recent episode of The Track Limits podcast, how he would have done the same thing for the sake of humanity if he had to deal with a similar situation ever again.

According to a report issued by Business Insider last year, the European Union added both Nikita and Dmitry Mazepin to a list of sanctioned Russians. The European Union had said at the time that Dmitry Mazepin had close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who led his country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Hence, Steiner believes he had no choice but to sack Mazepin last year. However, he did make it clear that he too believes that it was the right call.

Steiner explains how it was a “nightmare” to deal with Mazepin

In the most recent episode of The Track Limits podcast, the interviewers asked Guenther Steiner about how stressful was it to deal with the situation involving Nikita Mazepin following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In reply, the 58-year-old explained how it was a “nightmare” to deal with the same.

Steiner then added that as soon as he heard the shocking news of the invasion, he thought he “needed to do something for the team, for humanity“. The Italian-American then added how he went against the advice of people in sacking Mazepin when told that the war may end in two or three days.

Steiner said that he was clear that he was not ready to hang out for a few more days and believes that in the end he made the right decision. After stating the same, the Haas team principal concluded by explaining how he would do the same thing even when he thinks of the same situation in hindsight.

“I think I am always happy when I can say after a year or two that I would do the same thing now, with all the hindsight that I got. If you ask me what would I do today if this thing happens, the same thing,” explained Steiner. The 58-year-old also made similar remarks when asked about the situation during his first interview after the shocking news came about the invasion out.

Guenther Steiner previously stated he’s “done with Russians“

Guenther Steiner’s stance on the situation involving Nikita Mazepin has been clear from the very beginning. Immediately after this news came out, the Italian-American labeled the 24-year-old as collateral damage and made it clear that the team would have to make a decision about the same.

Soon after, Haas released a press release to confirm that they were not only parting ways with Mazepin but also with Russian sponsor Uralkali. When it came to Steiner, his frustrations with Mazepin just did not end there.

As revealed in the first episode of Netflix’s Drive to Survive season 5, The New Dawn, Steiner unleashed his frustrations with the 24-year-old while speaking to one of his team members as he said, “I don’t need any of this. ****ing hell. No more Russians. I’m done with Russians until I go from this planet“. A year after, Steiner now has Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg on his side.