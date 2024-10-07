Max Verstappen’s Mom Once Revealed He Surprised Her With a Car on Mother’s Day

Ever since Max Verstappen renewed his Red Bull contract, he has become one of the highest-earning drivers in F1. Despite that, the three-time world champion has always been very careful with his money. An instance from 2016 highlights that when the Dutchman saved up money to buy his mother a car.

As seen on X, his mom Sophie Kumpen revealed how Verstappen surprised her with a car on Mother’s Day. When asked about if he earns a lot in a 2016 interview, she revealed, “A lot, yes. and still manages to be careful with his money. On Mother’s Day, he suddenly showed up at the door.”

“He had a surprise. He knew I was looking for a new small car. He took me to the garage that day and bought me a car. He said: ‘Mum, for everything you’ve done for me.'”, she said.

The Red Bull man currently has the highest base salary on the grid. He earns $55 million annually. Bonuses are added to his base salary while endorsements also contribute to his yearly earnings. The 27-year-old is also among the top 20 richest athletes in the world. However, he’s still human and extremely down to earth.

Kumpen gave another example by revealing what he wanted during a short trip home. When his mom asked the three-time champion if he was coming home, he said ‘of course’ and wanted a home-cooked meal.

Like his mother, even Verstappen’s sister can vouch for the love and appreciation he shows towards her.

Verstappen’s kind gesture toward his sister

Despite his ruthless demeanor on the track, Verstappen’s humble nature toward his family can be seen in his sweet gesture toward his sister Victoria. Kumpen revealed that in the same interview by highlighting how Max instantly made Victoria’s wish come true of seeing him race.

It read, “She recently wanted to see him drive in Bahrain. Then he said: ‘Your ticket is ready, sister.’ It’s nice that he does that. He doesn’t have to. But it’s his way of giving something back.”

Verstappen’s sister was also a racer and competed in karts. However, she probably “sacrificed” her career for her brother to excel, per Kumpen. So, after he scored his first points in F1, the loving brother bought her a Louis Vuitton bag as a gift.