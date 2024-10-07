“His Sister Sacrificed Everything for Him’: Max Verstappen’s Mom on His Bond With Sister

Max Verstappen’s off-track persona contrasts sharply with his aggressive and competitive nature on the track. A perfect example of this is the relationship he shares with his sister, Victoria. Their mother, Sophie Kumpen, recounted an incident that beautifully illustrates their bond.

In an interview, Kumpen was quoted as saying, “He knows that his sister sacrificed everything for him. They get along very well. Max will always take care of Victoria — a mother senses those things.”

Kumpen did not elaborate on the ‘sacrifices,’ but it may relate to the fact that both Verstappen and their father, Jos, often spent long periods away from home. In an older interview, when asked if she found being away from Jos difficult, Victoria responded, “I never felt shortchanged because I knew what he was doing it for.”

Verstappen’s mother also shared a touching gesture from the Dutchman towards his sister when he scored his first F1 points. Victoria had shown a desire for a Louis Vuitton handbag, and the three-time World Champion promised to buy her one once he achieved that milestone.

“The day Max scored those points, he took Victoria into Düsseldorf. They bought the bag together. Victoria has been lugging her Vuitton ever since. That makes Max happy, I can see that. The bag has emotional value for him, too: it symbolizes those first points,” Kumpen revealed.

Victoria herself had a promising racing career, but according to Verstappen, she wasn’t interested in pursuing it as a profession. Nonetheless, he is convinced that she has talent equal to, if not greater than, his own. “I think my sister probably had the same amount of talent as me,” Max once admitted.

Verstappen is a typical elder brother

Verstappen and his sister’s time together has not been uninterrupted. Due to their parents’ divorce, the Dutchman lived with his father from the age of 11, while Victoria stayed with their mother.

Despite this, the two have cultivated a strong bond, with the #1 driver embodying the role of a typical older brother. A video circulating on social media highlights this aspect of their relationship.

In the video, a young Max Verstappen is seen playfully ‘annoying’ Victoria and her friend for a laugh. The Dutchman can be spotted in the background as two friends attempt to make a video.