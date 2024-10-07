Max Verstappen’s Mom Once Revealed How She Taught Him to Be Down-to-Earth

Max Verstappen, being one of F1’s highest-paid drivers could lead a lavish lifestyle. Yet, the Red Bull driver rarely dresses flashy, or splurges on unnecessary luxury. His mother Sophie Kumpen, in an interview, revealed how Verstappen remains down-to-earth despite all the success.

Kumpen spoke about her divorce from Jos (Verstappen’s dad) and how she began working for OCMW, a social welfare center, afterward. During her time there, she witnessed the harsh realities of poverty, which deeply impacted her. This experience made her determined to ensure her children grow up with a sense of humility.

“I think it’s good that I can show Max that… That’s good to keep his feet on the ground,” she said. “As a mother, I’m sometimes afraid that he’ll start to float. I think it’s my job to prevent that.”

Sophie: “Max, don’t get too big for your boots. Be nice to people, be nice to the fans. If there are 20 fans, don’t sign 5, but 20 autographs. Deep down he’s very down to earth.” translation from this saying on Tumblr pic.twitter.com/ZZ5qbqTjkb — nini (@SCUDERIAFEMBOY) October 6, 2024

OCMW is a public institution present in 581 municipalities around Belgium, providing financial aid, medical assistance, housing support, and legal advice to the financially weaker section of society. Kumpen’s experience in working there helped Verstappen develop a ‘down-to-earth’ personality.

Recognizing that her son would inevitably live a life of abundance through his success in F1, she advised him to always treat others kindly. For instance, she emphasized that if 20 people sought his autograph, he should make an effort to accommodate each one rather than just five. And Verstappen has followed through, as he leads a fairly simple life away from F1.

Kumpen is happy with the fact that Verstappen enjoys simple things. She revealed how when Verstappen first signed a deal with Puma, he was excited to simply go and buy new pairs of shoes.

Verstappen’s charitable side

Verstappen earns around $50 million a year from his contract with Red Bull, and deservedly so. As a three-time World Champion, he is one of the biggest faces of F1. However, rather than spending it all on himself and his loved ones, Verstappen has a lesser-known charitable side.

According to Business Insider, Verstappen supports “Wings for Life,” a non-profit organization dedicated to finding a cure for spinal cord injuries. He has consistently donated items from his racing career to help raise funds for this cause.

One notable instance occurred after he won the 2023 Canadian GP when he auctioned off his signed race suit, which fetched an impressive $139,000.

The auction of the race overalls worn by Max Verstappen during the Canadian Grand Prix, for the charity Wings for Life, has now closed. The highest bid was £112,333 (€130,000) [@ErikvHaren & @BRredbullracing] pic.twitter.com/q8o5Crml6T — Verstappen News (@verstappenews) July 4, 2023

He once took part as the driver of the “Catcher Car” in Wings for Life’s World Run. In this unique event, runners around the globe race to see how far they can go before being overtaken by the “Catcher Car” chasing them.

Verstappen has also participated in charity soccer matches and engaged in online sim races to raise money for various causes. Furthermore, during Australia’s devastating wildfires, he donated funds to help injured koalas, demonstrating his commitment to animal welfare as well.