Max Verstappen’s Red Bull-Themed Sim Racing Room Is Deceptively Small With Multiple Cool Details

Max Verstappen streaming on Twitch looks like he’s streaming from a teenager’s dungeon-like room. The streaming camera angle makes the room look deceptively small as the setup is in a corner. However, someone posted another angle of Verstappen’s room on Reddit, revealing all the cool intricacies of the three-time champion’s room.

The first thing that catches the eye is how big the room is. The sim racing setup seems to be a small part of the huge room. Still, it is a full-blown four-screen setup with a professional racing seat, pedals, and steering wheel.

According to boxthislap.org, the base is from SimSteering Ultimate, the wheel from Ascher Racing McLaren Artura Ultimate, the pedals are from HE Ultimate, the monitors are HP OMEN 34c, and the PC is May 2024 Sim Racing PC Build. Sources suggest that the setup costs over $35,000.

Going from left to right, there’s a replica of the driver’s F1 championship trophy sitting on top of a Red Bull refrigerator in the room. Above this, there is the nose of a Red Bull F1 car hanging on the wall.

Behind the setup, Verstappen has his various helmets hung on the wall. Immediately to the right of it is a champagne bottle and a white shelf with a few more Grand Prix trophies and some books.

Right at the top there is what seems to be a trophy that reads “Greatest of all Time”. In the middle rack are the Japanese GP trophies designed by Honda. One was silver and the other one was gold with the Pirelli winner’s cap on the latter.

The last rack had the Miami Dolphins NFL helmet from the 2022 Miami GP podium. Meanwhile, the 2023 Japanese GP ‘Kiss to light it up’ trophy is also on the shelf next to the TV.