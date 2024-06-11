mobile app bar

Max Verstappen’s Sublime Canadian GP Drive Saved His 702-Day Long Record

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Max Verstappen’s Sublime Canadian GP Drive Saved His 702-Day Long Record

Credits: IMAGO HochZwei

Max Verstappen defied the odds to snatch victory away from Lando Norris and George Russell at a weather-hit Canadian GP last weekend. However, the Dutchman’s 60th Grand Prix win also ensured that the three-time world champion maintained one of his insane F1 records.

Ever since the Dutchman won his maiden F1 world championship at the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP, the Red Bull driver has amassed a whopping forty Grand Prix wins, including the recent wet-dry thriller at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. According to a post on X (formerly Twitter), Verstappen now has an incredible run of going 700+ days without losing consecutive races.

The last time Verstappen lost two races in a row was at the 2022 British GP (he finished 7th) and the 2022 Austrian GP (he finished 2nd). Hence, he has not lost two races on the trot since July 2022.

Verstappen’s road to victory in Montreal, however, was not the easiest. He benefitted from a Safety Car period which allowed him to jump McLaren’s Lando Norris. From there on, however, the Dutchman kept a healthy lead to his rivals and took the chequered flag first.

After a long time, the last four Grand Prix have made Verstappen and Red Bull look vulnerable. The RB20 has had its flaws exposed by rivals like McLaren and Ferrari. Now, with even Mercedes seemingly joining the party, can the Milton-Keynes-based team get on top of their issues?

Can Red Bull fix the RB20 and give Max Verstappen a chance to retain his title?

The problems with the RB20 are pretty clear-cut – the car struggles over bumps and kerbs. Team advisor Helmut Marko has himself ruled out an increase of the ride height to counter this issue as he believes it would lose them a ton of downforce.

While on paper the RB20 has been left exposed, Verstappen has admitted that his team are yet to figure out the root of these issues. “First of all, we need to understand what it is because we clearly don’t understand it,” explained the #1 driver per RacingNews365.

The three-time world champion is also not sure about a potential timeline to address these issues. He feels it won’t be possible this year but hopes for a solution in 2025 and beyond. If that is the case, then the Dutchman’s title defense could be in grave jeopardy with the likes of Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc catching up.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these