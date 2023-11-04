Max Verstappen’s “Work Husband” Credits Jos Verstappen for Successful Relationship

Max Verstappen is undoubtedly one of the best drivers of the generation, and managing such a talent is an accomplishment as a whole. However, the Red Bull team, especially Verstappen’s race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, has done it with ease. Apart from informing Verstappen about the on-track details, the two have been seen squabbling over the radio frequently for different reasons, as evidenced by their antics during the Belgian GP. Following this, the Red Bull team boss Christian Horner even called the pair a “married couple.” Even though they may bicker and quarrel over the radio, their friendship has undoubtedly strengthened with time.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Lambiase’s backing for Verstappen has gotten to the point that the Dutchman even threatened to abandon racing in a recent interview. The race engineer, however, has now downplayed Verstappen’s threat and acknowledged that his father, Jos Verstappen is responsible for the bond that these two like-minded people share. Since joining Verstappen in 2016, the Italian race engineer has witnessed the Dutchman grow into a phenomenon.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/verstappenews/status/1720717089965568185?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

And in light of that, according to news from @Verstappen, the Italian has now discussed his relationship with Verstappen. Lambiase initially said, “I also don’t think Max wants it any other way. He’s not someone who wants to walk all over you. He’s clear, to the point.”

The Italian did, however, mention that Verstappen’s father raised him exceptionally well. He added, “His father, Jos, has taught him wonderfully. I take on a tiny bit of that role on the track, with my responsibilities as an engineer.” Nevertheless, as he was finishing up, the 42-year-old revealed how his work signified emotional awareness and trust, emphasizing the growing significance of mental aspects in the F1 world. He stated that handling one’s emotions and talent is just as important as having a component car.

How does Max Verstappen regard his relationship with Gianpiero Lambiase?

Red Bull’s pairing of Gianpiero Lambiase and Max Verstappen has worked well for the entire team. The squad has won three driver’s championships and two constructors’ crowns together. And after spending so much time together, there may be instances where the bickering becomes obvious.

Advertisement

There were instances of some verbal spats at the Belgian Grand Prix and recently at the US Grand Prix. Though during the Austin race, Dutchman’s suffering stemmed primarily from his braking issues, the 26-year-old eventually lost his cool and got into a heated argument with Gianpiero. Besides this conversation, intriguingly, Verstappen informed the Italian race engineer during the race that he would meet him the following Friday, prompting a number of people to question his remarks and even cast doubt on their relationship.

However, the three-time champion categorically denied any rumors of a tense relationship in an interview with Formula One prior to the Mexico Grand Prix. He said, “We always get along very well. Of course, in the heat of the moment, I let him know that I wasn’t very happy that he was talking under the braking.” Later, he also clarified the whole scenario as he said, “ The race was done, and he had to catch a flight already, on the in lap, back home, so he said I’ll see you Friday and people then said oh he’s very p*****d off. Whatever, we always get on well.”