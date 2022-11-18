$50 Million per year earning Lewis Hamilton picks up dinner bill for 20 F1 drivers organized for Sebastian Vettel

On Thursday, the entire grid joined for the special Sebastian Vettel dinner. The pictures from the off-track casual event for the F1 drivers soon got viral, and fans couldn’t help but admire everyone coming together and celebrating the German race driver’s career.

Several F1 drivers also wrote special posts for dinner and called it a memorable night. While what happened during the feast would remain unknown, Pierre Gasly penned it as a fantastic night with a fabulous story among one united group on his Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PIERRE GASLY 🇫🇷 (@pierregasly)

Only that much has come onto the surface about the dinner. In the end, probably that’s how Vettel wanted to see the end of his time in F1 with his colleagues, against whom he fiercely competed till now.

Lewis Hamilton paid the bill

According to the GDPA chairman Alex Wurz, Hamilton was the one who initiated the dinner and even thanked him for it. And now, it has also come out as per the BBC journalist Andrew Benson that $50 million per year F1 driver also paid for the dinner.

Probably that’s the way Hamilton showed his gratitude towards Vettel, who competed against the Briton for years in F1, and gave him and the fans countless memories through their stiff competition, especially when Vettel was at Ferrari.

This end-of-season Formula 1 driver get-together was originally Lewis Hamilton’s suggestion, I’m told, and he picked up the bill. And they all had as good a time as it looks they did https://t.co/NvG7WugRmt — Andrew Benson (@andrewbensonf1) November 18, 2022

The information also pleased Hamilton fans for the right reasons. F1 commentator Karun Chandok retweeted the tweet by Benson and praised Hamilton for his act.

Sebastian Vettel gets emotional

On Friday, Vettel finally came to the Yas Marina circuit for his two free practice sessions. The German race driver got emotional with a surprise arranged by his father, Norbert Vettel.

The senior Vettel put his son’s first racing suit from his karting days on display. This sight pleased the four-time world champion, and soon it got viral. It is the exact suit Vettel wore when he got the trophy from his idol Michael Schumacher.

A very special surprise. Sebastian Vettel’s father was on hand before FP1 at the #AbuDhabiGP to present him with his first-ever race suit and helmet, as his son takes to the track for his final #F1 weekend. We’re not crying, you are.#DankeSebpic.twitter.com/pbeRpkFhZl — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) November 18, 2022

After almost a decade and a half, Vettel’s decision to retire stems from his desire to spend time with his family. Though most of his admirers, including Hamilton, are pushing for his return one day, only time will tell whether he will return.

