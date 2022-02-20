“Maybe this year, you see Lewis past in two laps”– Lando Norris claims new aerodynamics regulations may bring early end to on-track battles

Lando Norris thinks that the new aerodynamics rule can prevent great on-track battles as it would be easier to overtake during races.

In 2021, F1 showed some amazing on-field battles between drivers. from Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton throughout the season to Hamilton against Fernando Alonso in Budapest, and Lando Norris in Sochi.

The level of racing was exceptional. However, Norris thinks that it may not be able to replicate next year, as the new aerodynamics regulations intend to make overtaking easier.

Thus, a repeat of Hamilton Vs Alonso in Budapest or Sergio Perez in Abu Dhabi may not happen again. But he also points out an upside that will allow drivers to keep momentum during battles.

“There were a lot of great battles you saw last year because of the difficulty to overtake,” Norris explained to Racefans. “There was a lot of great battles, like Hamilton and Fernando [in Hungary].”

“Hamilton couldn’t get past Fernando in Budapest because it was so difficult to follow and everyone thought that was one of the best battles of the season.

“Whereas maybe this year, you see Lewis past in two laps and you don’t kind of see that side of it. You don’t get to see as good a battle. But, on the other side, there were not many battles because as soon as you get two seconds behind someone/”

“You lose the downforce and you can’t do anything. But then this year, if you get much closer, you can overtake and might see a lot more battles.”

Lando Norris hopes it manages to improve F1

Norris only hopes that the level of racing under the new regulations only improve, as the early indications show. Though, he isn’t certain by how much it will get better.

“I mean, I hope so,” Norris said. “From what I’ve seen from the CFD pictures and so on, it does look better. So I’m just hoping that as a fact it is going to be better.

“By how much, I’m not sure. I’m hoping it’s at least noticeable to us that we can follow that chunk better and closer and so on.”

