“Maybe when you are younger” – Lewis Hamilton admits winning doesn’t motivate him enough anymore in Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton is one of the greatest champions in the history of sports, not just Formula 1. The seven-time reigning world champion is chasing a record eighth title this season, and might just get it.

But, quite surprisingly, he admits winning is not the part that keeps him going in the sport. Instead, it is essentially doing his best on the track to being a smile on the face of everyone who works behind the scenes for his success.

I don’t think it is the winning that is the addictive part.

“Maybe when you are younger that is probably the thing you are chasing all the time and, of course, that is what we are chasing.

“But I think it is what is going on in the background that people don’t necessarily get to see. It’s that grafting, that ride of emotions you have with each and every individual within your team, both at the track and at the factory.

“It is quite a long-distance relationship you have with people at the factory because there are so many and, naturally, you dont get to see them all the time but you are all in the same boat rowing in the same direction.

“It is that journey and then seeing the happiness on people’s faces when you have the success, that’s probably the part that is contagious and something I would say I mostly chase.”

The Mercedes team is legendary already and has played a big role in defining Hamilton’s great legacy. It remains to be seen if they can win an eighth consecutive title and add another chapter to their glorious history in the sport.

