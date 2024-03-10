McLaren Answers What Happened After Lando Norris Asked Lance Stroll ‘If He Can W*** Yet’ on Drive to Survive

McLaren F1 communications boss Sophie Ogg has revealed whether Lando Norris got in trouble for his X-rated jibe at Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll on the first episode of Netflix’s Drive to Survive Season 6. The Briton had mocked the Canadian on that occasion by asking him if he could “w***” yet after his wrist injury before the 2023 Bahrain GP.

When asked if Norris got in trouble for his comment, Ogg said as seen on Twitter, on the most recent episode of the Fast and the Curious podcast, “I couldn’t possibly comment on that. Other than to say that there were a number of conversations that went on between McLaren and Aston (Martin) preparing for this coming out”.

It was not just Norris who engaged in some banter with Stroll but also Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz chose to join them. Soon after Norris made his “w***” comment, the Spaniard stated, “He can drive F1 [cars], I guess he can w***”.

Despite being mocked for his wrist injury, Stroll gave a very calm response to Norris. The Canadian told him, “I save all my energy for the car, you know”. Despite suffering injuries to both his wrists last year, the 25-year-old made a miraculous recovery and returned way ahead of schedule.

Fernando Alonso hailed “hero” Lance Stroll for making a miraculous recovery

On February 18 last year, Lance Stroll had a bike accident while training in Spain. Since he had three different fractures, including on both his wrists and one toe, many believed that he would at least miss the first couple of races of the 2023 season.

However, much to everyone’s surprise, Stroll returned in time for the season opener in Bahrain, which took place on March 5, just two weeks after he suffered his injuries. Since the Canadian managed to stun everyone with his return to the paddock, even Aston Martin teammate Fernando Alonso referred to him as his “hero“.

The Spaniard, who has had his own share of nasty injuries, explained how he found Stroll’s drive inspiring after everything the 25-year-old had been through in the few weeks prior to the Bahrain GP. Stroll himself was so surprised by how quickly he recovered from his injury that he also created a video of his rehab.

Taking to Instagram last year, Stroll put an emotional video to thank his medical team. In the video, he showcased how he spent his first few days in the hospital in bed before Dr. Javier Mir helped him with rehab.

The video showcases how hard the #18 driver worked to get better and recover in time for the Bahrain GP. Since it was such a difficult couple of weeks for Stroll after his injury, Lando Norris may have escaped serious punishment after the nature of the remarks he passed.