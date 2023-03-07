Lance Stroll Accident: Aston Martin Driver Reveals Intense Training Video Following Bike Injury

Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll has shared a video of the intense training he underwent over the past few weeks to successfully make his return much ahead of schedule.

Following his bike accident that resulted in injuries to both his hands and wrists, it seemed likely that Stroll would miss the first few races of the season, let alone just the season opener in Bahrain.

However, to everyone’s surprise, the Canadian returned a month ahead of schedule. Stroll thanked his medical team for all the effort they put in to help him rehab and get in shape.

Lance Stroll shares a video of how he recovered

Taking to his Instagram handle, Stroll put up a long video of him undergoing rehab. The video showcased how he spent his first few days in the hospital in bed before Dr Javier Mir successfully operated on his wrist.

The Canadian also added images of all the scans he underwent and the fractures he suffered. The video then progresses to how Dr Javier Mir helped him with rehab.

Stroll ends his video by showcasing a clip of how his team celebrated Fernando Alonso’s podium in Bahrain. Alongside the video, the Canadian also added a long description of how he made his comeback.

Stroll began his description by informing his fans about the accident and the injuries he suffered as a result. He then explained how the timing of the same could not have been worse with the F1 season set to begin.

The Canadian also informed his fans that at one stage he feared that he would not be able to make his return for the first few races of the season, let alone just the Bahrain Grand Prix.

However, with the help of Dr Mir, his medical team, and all the efforts he put in himself, Stroll was able to return just in time. He ended his post by thanking everyone for helping him in this process.

Fernando Alonso calls Stroll a ‘hero’ for finishing sixth in Bahrain

After making a surprise return to the grid, Lance Stroll first began the Bahrain Grand Prix by qualifying an outstanding eighth.

He then utilized all his skills and his toughness to not only complete the main race of 57 laps but finish it in sixth place.

Stroll’s impressive performance helped him receive praise from several people, including his Aston Martin teammate Fernando Alonso.

Alonso, who finished the Bahrain GP in third, not only regarded Stroll as the driver of the day but as his ‘hero.’ The Spaniard said it was inspiring to see the Canadian come out and race the way he did after everything he had been through recently.