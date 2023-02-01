McLaren Boss Thinks Lando Norris’ Talent is at Par With Fernando Alonso

Lando Norris is among the rising stars in Formula 1, and McLaren is investing in him more than he could have asked for. The Woking-based team brought him to the starting spot in 2019.

And since then, he has been impressive with his consistent performances. The Briton race driver has a deal with the second-most successful F1 team in 2025 after McLaren realized the bigger fish in the pool could poach him.

So far, Norris hasn’t failed to stand on his team’s expectations. But he hasn’t been one of the winners in the game recently. Though, that’s more on his team not giving him a car capable of taking up the title challenge.

Lando Norris is as talented as Fernando Alonso

While Norris is a rising superstar, McLaren also had the privilege of having the services of Fernando Alonso on two different occasions. And the current team boss Zak Brown has experience working with the two-time world champion. He thinks Norris’ talent is at the same level.

“I think Fernando is as good as any F1 driver there’s ever been… and Lando matches him, and depending on what time of day it was, maybe he even got him a little bit, and vice versa,” he said.

According to Brown, Norris is also not a one-make driver. He believes that his current superstar can be put into any condition, and he’ll adapt quickly.

A world title by McLaren

McLaren last won a championship with Lewis Hamilton, but that was only drivers’ title. Since then, they have been only dipping in the competition, and today at maximum, they are regarded as the best of the rest.

Last year, they lost the battle for P4 against Alpine, and this year are again expected to vie with the French team for the same spot. Therefore, a driver like Norris, who, according to them, has a talent like Alonso, could leave them whenever a better side knocks on his door.

However, McLaren isn’t worried about better teams offering things to Norris. They claim to be working hard to compete for the championship soon and have kept Norris informed about their intentions.

