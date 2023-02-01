“We Have To Stay Humble”: Toto Wolff Signals More Underlying Problems for Mercedes in 2023 as Lewis Hamilton & George Russell Eye for Title Challenge

In 2022, Mercedes couldn’t be at the frontline to vie for the championship. Instead, they had to face mediocrity for most of the season, with the porpoising issue affecting their pace.

By the end of the season, Mercedes appeared to solve most of their issues with porpoising and also generated a significant amount of pace. They even recorded a win in Brazil, giving them good signs ahead of the 2023 season.

Toto Wolff, ahead of the new season, has mentioned that things are getting better with porpoising compared to 2022 as they didn’t have enough window to solve the whole issue. But this time, they think they have put it behind them. However, he still wants to be humble.

Toto Wolff wants his team to be humble

In 2023, Mercedes are keen to compete for the championship after their hiatus there last year. Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are the right to take any top team to glory.

With Mercedes expected to have better development this year and be good enough to vie for the championship, team principal Wolff wants to remain humble. As he believes under these regulations, you solve one thing, and you get a new problem underneath.

“With these new regulations, sometimes you uncover one problem, and then you realize there was another underneath,” said Wolff. “So we have to be humble and not feel a sense of entitlement that we’re going to get back in the championship and win it straight from the set-go.”

However, he claims that he looks forward to the new season, as he gets to have a clean slate after a difficult last year. Would Mercedes see an uptick from here? It remains to be seen.

Lewis Hamilton Vs George Russell for the title?

In the first year of Russell partnering with his compatriot and childhood hero Hamilton, the younger F1 prodigy managed to beat the seven-time world champion out. However, in previous instances, the latter has replied with more intensity and competitiveness, which has often harmed the team’s atmosphere.

But this year, Hamilton and Russell showed great camaraderie even though the 38-year-old F1 star knew he would finish below his teammate in the standings.

Though, many believe that once Mercedes starts competing for the title, it will be the real test of their team bond. Would Hamilton let Mercedes prioritise their future over his personal ambitions, which could only be known once the situation arrives?

