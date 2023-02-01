“I Won’t Continue if We Don’t Have a Chance” – Fernando Alonso Threatens to Walk Away From $20 Million a Year Job if His Demands Aren’t Met

From 2023 onwards, Fernando Alonso will be driving for Aston Martin. The Spaniard replaced the retiring Sebastian Vettel and will be spearheading the Silverstone-based outfit’s ambitious F1 project.

Fernando Alonso signed a multi-year contract set to be for 3 years worth $20 Million a season. And bringing a 2-time World Champion like Alonso will allow the team to learn from his vast experience and expertise.

Alonso might be 41 years old, the oldest driver in the F1 grid. But age is not a factor for the 2-time World Champion who still considers himself fit for winning races.

Fernando believes he still has a couple of years of racing left in him. But if the Spaniard is not impressed by his new team’s performances, then he won’t hesitate on hanging up his racing shoes for good.

Fernando Alonso outlines his expectations from the new team

When the news broke of Fernando Alonso moving to Aston Martin, many considered it a downgrade from his current team Alpine. Critics cited he should have considered retiring citing his age and allowing younger drivers to take his place.

The driver reveals that he did consider retiring from the sport at one point. But Aston Martin’s ambitious project changed his mind regarding quitting the sport.

Alonso believes he still has the grit to fight for wins. However, the Spaniard will demand results from his new team and might change his plan if Aston Martin’s 2023 performances don’t match his expectations.

Alonso stated, “I think I will not accept that and will not continue if I don’t believe we can have a chance. I don’t know if it’s 1% or 10%, but I will continue because I believe we will have a chance.”

First day in green. 💚 Earlier this week, @alo_oficial made his debut at AMF1 HQ – meeting the team, spending time in the sim and having a seat fit. pic.twitter.com/myiuMu1gho — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) January 27, 2023

Alonso feels it’s unrealistic to demand a title-contending car from Aston Martin this season. But the team must produce results and lay a foundation for the coming years if they are serious about their title hopes.

He added, “This is a very competitive environment, so to become a champion you need to deliver something special. I’m ready to deliver something special from my side and I expect the same from the team.”

Alonso wants to make a difference at Aston Martin

Aston Martin is working on an ambitious project with the hopes of fighting for the Championships in a few years. Hence, signing a driver like Fernando Alonso was a statement in itself.

The team have already invested Millions in hiring and is building a brand-new facility equipped with a wind tunnel. Ahead of his move to Aston, Alonso was promised the chance to fight from the front.

The Spaniard knows that he will allow the team to take initial steps towards success. “I believe I can make a difference when it comes to crucial moments in the races, experience, decisions or thinking about the strategy.”

The team are still far from achieving glory according to Alonso. But based on his 2022 performances alone he is aware that he can step up to the team’s requirements.

He added, “It’s not about the driving abilities, I think we all have high talent, driving cars fast. It is more about the head and how you control a few things.”

Alonso will be teaming up with Lance Stroll and will start his 20th season in F1 this year. Aston Martin will reveal their 2023 car on Monday, February 13th from the team’s Silverstone base.

