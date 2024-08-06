McLaren Drops “Best Surprise” Ever for Lando Norris

Lando Norris loves dogs, but F1’s rigid schedule prevents him from getting one himself. Still, McLaren decided to surprise its star driver by introducing him to several puppies in collaboration with Battersea.

McLaren posted a video on its social media, which shows Norris waiting to meet some fans. However, the Bristol-born driver soon realized that these particular fans walked on all fours. He heard the sounds of dogs barking and as soon as he saw them, his heart melted.

This might be the best surprise we’ve done yet. Thank you, @Battersea_! Learn more about @Battersea_ and the amazing work they do by visiting their profile. pic.twitter.com/0b78ALJ9DU — McLaren (@McLarenF1) August 5, 2024

“This might be the best surprise we’ve done yet,” said Norris as he thanked Battersea. He then took his jacket off and took three puppies on his lap, as they played around his arms.

Norris learned that the puppies hadn’t seen much of the world and that it was a new experience for them to be in a human’s arms. Norris got sentimental and started acting like a proud dog dad.

Later in the video, a three-year-old dog walked in, as Norris sat on the floor, overwhelmed. The McLaren driver hugged the dog from behind and said, “Makes me want to get a dog now.” He added how it was his best day ever at the McLaren Technology Center, and that Battersea set the expectation bar really high.

Battersea is a non-profit organization that helps all dogs and cats, including strays by rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming them.

Little Cricket was off to a rough start before coming to Battersea; he was abandoned and so malnourished that his legs had become badly bowed. Our expert team worked tirelessly to nurse him back to health, and we’re delighted that he’s now found a new home! pic.twitter.com/dggFHC44wv — Battersea (@Battersea_) August 2, 2024

Norris suggested that the dogs would be sad after they left his company. He got busy talking to the dogs, explaining how his home in Monaco wasn’t that far away and that he would be back soon. Two puppies got off Norris’ lap, but one continually refused to. The puppy felt right at home, the Bristol-born driver said, hopeful.

“I was expecting people, not dogs,” Norris added. “For those who know, I’m a big dog lover. It made me want a dog even more but at the same time I don’t have the time.”

There are other drivers in F1, however, who do own dogs, including Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. Their pets, Roscoe and Leo, are immensely popular, and Norris could help his own puppy join the list if he ever chooses to get one.